Kirsty Coventry to give money to Zimbabwean youths

by Mandla Ndlovu
12 secs ago | Views
The Minister of Youth Kirsty Coventry has announced that her Ministry will be availing a relief fund to assist the youths as they pass through the trying times of the deadly novel Coronavirus.

Coventry said her ministry segmented the youths into two groups:

1.) Youth businesses, Entrepreneurs
2.) Social Youth Organizations.

These will benefit from the Relief fund and more details will be shared tomorrow on how to apply.

She said the above 2 specific areas cut across all of the Youth in Zimbabwe.

ZANU PF loyalist Kudzai Mutisi said the initiative might not be implemented as announced by the minister.


Said Mutisi, "A good initiative announced by Youth Minister Hon. Kirsty Coventry... But like every other announcement by the Zim govt, the pudding is in the doing... Might just end as an announcement...."




Source - Byo24News

