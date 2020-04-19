Don't confuse Malaria for Covid-19 - George Charamba

News / National

by Moyo Roy

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's spokesperson George Charamba has warned against confusing the rising Malaria cases in Zimbabwe for the ravaging Covid-19.

A number of deaths have been recorded from Malaria in Zimbabwe with fears that it could actually be Covid-19.The country records a peak in Malaria cases between February and May every year."This matter came up for discussion on Monday and while it was regrettable that Zimbabwe continues to lose life to Malaria, the statistics of infections and deaths are in fact consistent with trends in recent years."What this says is that reports must be very careful not to confuse Coronavirus with malaria, merely because symptoms are largely similar," said Charamba."Secondly, while the worldwide hype on Coronavirus is warranted, this should not detract from the traditional killers of our people, namely malaria, Aids and cancers, which must continue to receive greater attention."Thirdly, the same machinery for fightingCovid-19 should be utilized in dealing with the malaria menace. This includes mobilizing assets, including those of Airforce of Zimbabwe, to embark on traditional spraying missions in malarious regions, all of which are well-known."Charamba said the case of a Covid-19 patient who infected members of her family have created a false impression on prevalence."The fact is that a nurse aid who was attending to a Covid-19 case infected her family. This tragic turn of events should have been highlighted to avoid giving an impression of widespread, random community spread and transmissions."Of course the fact that the vector and family circumstances are known means this numerically high situation is in fact easier to confine and manage," said Charamba."Above all, while it proves that children are just as susceptible, it doesn't suggest the affected children picked the problem from field of daily play, something which would increase anxiety for this very vulnerable age group."