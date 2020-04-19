Latest News Editor's Choice


Soldiers accused of beating up Kadoma residents

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
RIMUKA Residents in Kadoma have expressed concerns over the harassment by the military in the name of enforcing the lockdown.

Kadoma Progressive Residents Association General secretary  George Goliati said they are living in fear after the army started beating people in Ward 5.

"We are receiving disturbing news from residents that the army is beating residents in Ward 5.The residents living in the area were beaten before the soldiers proceeded in raiding their alcohol which they had stored," said Goliati.

"The shop owners are also complaining that the army is asking for bribes from them.One of the residents who was coming from work was asked to pay $500 after he refused to give out his name."

Goliati said an intervention is needed urgently to assist the residents.

"The residents have no protection against COVID-19 at the same time they are being beaten and robbed of  the little money they have in this dire situation," said Goliati.

Kadoma Mayor Action Nyamukondiwa said he will find out about the concerns.

"Let me find out where exactly in Rimuka. I will find out soon," he said.

Source - Byo24News

