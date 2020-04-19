Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa announces major appointment

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed a new appointment in the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr. Misheck Sibanda issued a press statement announcing Engineer Theodius Chinyanga as the new permanent secretary in the Ministry.

"Eng Chinyanga is a qualified and experienced civil, structural and infrastructure engineer. He has worked in this capacity in the ministries of government, housing, transport, and infrastructure development," Dr. Sibanda said. "Engineer Chinyanga is currently director of roads construction and maintenance in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development. Engineer Chinyanga's leadership is critical in delivering housing and social amenities in both urban and rural areas and also addressing issues of community and infrastructure resilience."



Source - Byo24News

