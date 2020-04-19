News / National
'Average Zimbabwean lived on US$0.95/day in March'
1 hr ago | Views
Zimstat's latest data shows that the average Zimbabwean lived on US95 cents a day or ZWL$28.54 in March up 21.26% from ZWL$23.53 or US$1.07 in February. A family of five in the same period lived on US$4.76 per day, a 5.5% decrease from the US$5.04 in February 2020.
The movement is in line with the March monthly inflation figures of 26.59% but means that Zimbabwe is still in extreme poverty as consumption is below the World's Bank standard measure of US$1.90 a day.
The Total Consumption Poverty Line for Zimbabwe stood at $1 284 per person in March 2020. This means that an individual required that much to purchase both non-food and food items as at March 2020 in order not to be deemed poor. This represents an increase of 21.26% when compared to the February 2020 figure of $1 059. The PDL for an average of five persons stood at $6 420.17 in March 2020. This represents an increase of 21.31% when compared to the February 2020 figure of $5 293.
In 2019, Zimbabwe's national poverty levels stood at 42% but with the drought and the recent wage erosion there are fears that over half of the population now lives below the poverty lines.
The movement is in line with the March monthly inflation figures of 26.59% but means that Zimbabwe is still in extreme poverty as consumption is below the World's Bank standard measure of US$1.90 a day.
In 2019, Zimbabwe's national poverty levels stood at 42% but with the drought and the recent wage erosion there are fears that over half of the population now lives below the poverty lines.
Source - finx