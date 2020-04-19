WATCH: Zimbabweans quarantined in Plumtree demand more condoms

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Zimbabweans who quarantined in the border town of Plumtree have become the talk of the country after they finished four boxes of condoms in a day and demanded more.According to news reports, Simon Masanga, the Secretary for Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare said 4 boxes of condoms were finished in 24 hours.Simon Masanga said, "Three boxes were finished in twenty-four hours, these are adults and it is not a military camp. We cannot restrict or ask people where they are going."Watch the video below: