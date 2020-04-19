Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Zimbabweans quarantined in Plumtree demand more condoms

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabweans who quarantined in the border town of Plumtree have become the talk of the country after they finished four boxes of condoms in a day and demanded more.

According to news reports, Simon Masanga, the Secretary for Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare said 4 boxes of condoms were finished in 24 hours.

Simon Masanga said, "Three boxes were finished in twenty-four hours, these are adults and it is not a military camp. We cannot restrict or ask people where they are going."

Watch the video below:



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

FULL LIST: Kuda Tagwirei makes a huge donation to Zimbabwe

32 mins ago | 300 Views

Botswana president, MPs end quarantine

52 mins ago | 202 Views

Ramaphosa and Trump speak over the phone

1 hr ago | 717 Views

Mangudya cracks whip...suspends more bureaux de change

2 hrs ago | 844 Views

Belvedere returnees say still to be given coronavirus test results

2 hrs ago | 431 Views

Returnees from SA to be quarantined at provincial centres

2 hrs ago | 588 Views

EcoCash booths demolished in Chitungwiza

2 hrs ago | 611 Views

'Average Zimbabwean lived on US$0.95/day in March'

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

PHOTOS: 2 ministers receive fridges from Hindu community

3 hrs ago | 967 Views

Climate Change: An antiquated buzzy phrase - Part I

4 hrs ago | 231 Views

Only 4,990 Covid-19 tests conducted countrywide

4 hrs ago | 511 Views

AHFoZ donates PPE to Health Ministry in fight against COVID 19

4 hrs ago | 186 Views

Before his downfall, a man's heart is proud, but Humility comes before Honour - The MDC Supreme Court Judgment

4 hrs ago | 1598 Views

Mnangagwa announces major appointment

4 hrs ago | 3723 Views

Soldiers accused of beating up Kadoma residents

4 hrs ago | 874 Views

Don't confuse Malaria for Covid-19 - George Charamba

6 hrs ago | 884 Views

Kirsty Coventry to give money to Zimbabwean youths

6 hrs ago | 809 Views

PHOTO: Ramaphosa's special envoy meets Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 4478 Views

George Charamba calls for deployment of Air Force of Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 2549 Views

Ramaphosa demands end to economic sanctions against Zimbabwe, Sudan

7 hrs ago | 1363 Views

Zimbabweans ask to be repatriated from SA

8 hrs ago | 1612 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested with Prasa cables in SA

8 hrs ago | 1213 Views

Student bodies say e-learning is unaffordable and elitist

8 hrs ago | 648 Views

WATCH: Thomas Mapfumo's dance takes social media by storm

8 hrs ago | 2667 Views

Open letter to the South African President Mr Cyril Ramaphosa 22nd April 2020 - people's party (Zimbabwe)

8 hrs ago | 973 Views

Zimbabwe still in the same bus called Nyamweda only the driver has changed

8 hrs ago | 670 Views

Cabinet Ministers sleep at a post Cabinet briefing

8 hrs ago | 1343 Views

ZANU PF 'Propaganda officer' tells Mthuli Ncube to resign

8 hrs ago | 5234 Views

Meet Madeline: The first female doctor in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 1726 Views

'Returnees will stay in quarantine' decrees govt - until catch COVID-19 and recover or leave in a coffin

9 hrs ago | 993 Views

Zimbabweans must decide on action against the Chinese tormentors

9 hrs ago | 1091 Views

40 years of independence has been a period of wasted years

9 hrs ago | 282 Views

Zimbabwe needs resilient food supply chain during lockdown

9 hrs ago | 175 Views

Covid-19: Zimbabwe's obligation to protect Returnees

9 hrs ago | 191 Views

South African ministers to meet Mnangagwa in Harare today

9 hrs ago | 2133 Views

NetOne please come to our rescue

9 hrs ago | 424 Views

Zimbabwe reduces quarantine period to 8 days

9 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Mnangagwa's govt yet to pay allowances to the poor

10 hrs ago | 753 Views

Zimbabwe lockdown defiance soars

10 hrs ago | 1310 Views

Russian Fertiliser Company eyes Zimbabwean market

10 hrs ago | 309 Views

RBZ rescues financial institutions

10 hrs ago | 949 Views

Mangwana apologises

10 hrs ago | 5068 Views

South Africa should prepare for food looting and protests in

10 hrs ago | 956 Views

Chamisa berates Mnangagwa's govt over COVID-19 resources

10 hrs ago | 586 Views

$200 cushion, not billions is all Mnangagwa govt has

10 hrs ago | 2885 Views

UK returnees to stay put in Belvedere

10 hrs ago | 437 Views

Drones to spray disinfectants over large public areas in Zimbabwe cities

10 hrs ago | 693 Views

ZimRights condemns demolition of vending stalls

10 hrs ago | 179 Views

MDC led council demolishes televangelist Freddy's church

10 hrs ago | 1047 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days