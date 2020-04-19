News / National
WATCH: Zimbabweans quarantined in Plumtree demand more condoms
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabweans who quarantined in the border town of Plumtree have become the talk of the country after they finished four boxes of condoms in a day and demanded more.
According to news reports, Simon Masanga, the Secretary for Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare said 4 boxes of condoms were finished in 24 hours.
Simon Masanga said, "Three boxes were finished in twenty-four hours, these are adults and it is not a military camp. We cannot restrict or ask people where they are going."
Watch the video below:
Zimbabwe returnees in Plumtree are requesting for more condoms. They finished 4 boxes in one day despite calls for social distancing. pic.twitter.com/9MOa4TKyf9— Solomon Harudzibwi (@S_Harudzibwi) April 23, 2020
Source - Byo24News