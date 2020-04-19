Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Calls grow to reopen parts of Zimbabwe's crisis-ridden economy

by Al Jazeera
1 hr ago | Views
A tall, medium build security guard stands behind a large steel gate at Boka Tobacco Auction Floors on the outskirts of Harare, his face partially covered by a white surgical mask and his hands encased in white surgical gloves.

Al Jazeera observes from the safety of a car as he dispenses sanitising gel on the palms of people seeking entry to the premises he is watching over. After diligent vetting, he allows two people and a white land rover pick-up truck to pass through the gate.

Zimbabwe is still in the midst of lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus. Though the country has confirmed only 28 cases of COVID-19 and four deaths from the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University, a ravaged economy and crippled healthcare system make it woefully ill-equipped to gauge, let alone manage the healthcare crisis.

The government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa has extended stay-at-home measures until at least May 3. But the virus causing untold suffering and death around the world is not the government's only fear.

With an economic crisis characterised by foreign currency shortages, deeply eroded disposable incomes, dwindling exports, high unemployment, low manufacturing output and a currency that is rapidly losing value, some economists say Zimbabwe simply cannot afford to idle some of its money-making industries.

"The economy is coming from a background of economic decline in the prior year of around 7 percent by government estimates and above 10 percent by other estimates and general low production," Harare-based independent economist Victor Bhoroma told Al Jazeera by phone.

"Against such a background, the lockdown will have disastrous consequences for the economy."

Despite the health risks, Mnangagwa is extending lockdown exemptions to key foreign exchange earning industries, including tobacco and mining.
Modifications to manage health risks

Zimbabwe exported $507m worth of tobacco and $2.8bn worth of minerals in 2019, according to government figures.

To allow this crucial trade to continue in the age of COVID-19, some modifications are being introduced in an attempt to limit public health risks.

Boka Tobacco, one of the few companies in the country allowed to open for business, is being made to follow strict World Health Organization's COVID-19 guidelines.

"We are open to minimal staff only for preparation purposes. No visitors or farmers allowed at this stage," Chido Nyakudya, the chief executive of Boka Tobacco Auction told Al Jazeera.

Farmers are also being forced to change routines as well. Rather than travel to Harare with their harvests, tobacco growers are being instructed to deliver their yields to provincial depots where they are asked to observe stringent social distancing rules.

Still, auctions to sell tobacco, which were scheduled to resume on Wednesday, have yet to commence.

"They [the government] said we should be ready to start selling on short notice," Tobacco Industry Marketing Board chairman Pat Devenish told Al Jazeera by phone. "All the tobacco auctions are ready. The industry has also put in place measures to limit transmission such as hand sanitising and social distancing. This is what we have been working on for the past three weeks."

Zimbabwe Tobacco Association agriculture manager Casper Mlambo told Al Jazeera farmers are also anxious to get business moving again.

"We welcome the plan to open the auctions," said Mlambo. "Farmers obviously want money to cover various costs associated with the business and to survive."
Economic and health risks

Zimbabwe was already in the throes of a deep economic crisis that had sorely compromised its healthcare system before the coronavirus pandemic struck – a back footing that will make it that much harder for sectors of the economy to recover once the crisis ebbs.

Bhoroma says the hardest hit industries will be tourism – which is customer-facing – and manufacturing, which relies on imported raw materials that cannot get through due to COVID-19 border closures.

The Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) estimates that 25 percent of the country's formal jobs and 75 percent of informal jobs are at risk from COVID-19 containment measures.

"Workforce will be made redundant as some businesses will not be able to adapt to the effects of Covid-19," the ZNCC wrote. "If the total lockdown is extended without resorting to partial lockdown, some of the leisure and tourism operators might completely collapse."

The Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI), a trade body that represents manufacturers, has warned that 82 percent of the country's companies can only fund salaries for a month under lockdown, and is calling on the government to relax stay-at-home orders to allow firms to resume limited operations.

"In Europe, they have allowed production to continue including that of non-essential goods except in Italy and Spain," the CZI said.

President Mnangagwa has tried to assure Zimbabwean businesses that he hears their concerns.

"Government is acutely aware of the need to keep the economy running albeit at subdued levels," he said in a televised speech on Sunday.

But Zimbabwe still faces deep structural challenges, including a 90 percent unemployment rate that has driven most people into the informal economy, leaving many bereft of income during the lockdown.

"Zimbabwe cannot afford to lock down even for a week," Bhoroma said.

But some analysts are warning against reopening even parts of the economy too soon.

"Zimbabwe's is just a big tragedy," political analyst and human rights activist Rashwheat Mukundu told Al Jazeera. "Our economy was already on its knees. Our health sector was also a mess. It's a double tragedy."

Should COVID-19 infections rise, Mukundu warned that Zimbabwe's cash-strapped government simply cannot count on wealthier foreign countries to help.

"Government will not be able to deal with an outbreak should cases rise," he said. "The begging bowl will not fill up anytime soon. This is because everyone is dealing with the same problem in their own countries."

Source - Al Jazeera

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ramaphosa fails to cheer the Rand

18 mins ago | 73 Views

Beitbridge border to remain closed, says Ramaphosa

37 mins ago | 305 Views

FULL LIST: Kuda Tagwirei makes a huge donation to Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 2053 Views

Botswana president, MPs end quarantine

3 hrs ago | 849 Views

WATCH: Zimbabweans quarantined in Plumtree demand more condoms

3 hrs ago | 2528 Views

Ramaphosa and Trump speak over the phone

3 hrs ago | 1806 Views

Mangudya cracks whip...suspends more bureaux de change

4 hrs ago | 1698 Views

Belvedere returnees say still to be given coronavirus test results

4 hrs ago | 803 Views

Returnees from SA to be quarantined at provincial centres

4 hrs ago | 990 Views

EcoCash booths demolished in Chitungwiza

4 hrs ago | 817 Views

'Average Zimbabwean lived on US$0.95/day in March'

4 hrs ago | 266 Views

PHOTOS: 2 ministers receive fridges from Hindu community

5 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Climate Change: An antiquated buzzy phrase - Part I

6 hrs ago | 259 Views

Only 4,990 Covid-19 tests conducted countrywide

6 hrs ago | 556 Views

AHFoZ donates PPE to Health Ministry in fight against COVID 19

6 hrs ago | 203 Views

Before his downfall, a man's heart is proud, but Humility comes before Honour - The MDC Supreme Court Judgment

6 hrs ago | 1830 Views

Mnangagwa announces major appointment

7 hrs ago | 4990 Views

Soldiers accused of beating up Kadoma residents

7 hrs ago | 985 Views

Don't confuse Malaria for Covid-19 - George Charamba

8 hrs ago | 965 Views

Kirsty Coventry to give money to Zimbabwean youths

8 hrs ago | 905 Views

PHOTO: Ramaphosa's special envoy meets Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 4957 Views

George Charamba calls for deployment of Air Force of Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 2800 Views

Ramaphosa demands end to economic sanctions against Zimbabwe, Sudan

10 hrs ago | 1446 Views

Zimbabweans ask to be repatriated from SA

10 hrs ago | 1669 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested with Prasa cables in SA

10 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Student bodies say e-learning is unaffordable and elitist

10 hrs ago | 678 Views

WATCH: Thomas Mapfumo's dance takes social media by storm

10 hrs ago | 3022 Views

Open letter to the South African President Mr Cyril Ramaphosa 22nd April 2020 - people's party (Zimbabwe)

10 hrs ago | 1071 Views

Zimbabwe still in the same bus called Nyamweda only the driver has changed

10 hrs ago | 710 Views

Cabinet Ministers sleep at a post Cabinet briefing

10 hrs ago | 1442 Views

ZANU PF 'Propaganda officer' tells Mthuli Ncube to resign

10 hrs ago | 6298 Views

Meet Madeline: The first female doctor in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 1911 Views

'Returnees will stay in quarantine' decrees govt - until catch COVID-19 and recover or leave in a coffin

11 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Zimbabweans must decide on action against the Chinese tormentors

11 hrs ago | 1152 Views

40 years of independence has been a period of wasted years

11 hrs ago | 299 Views

Zimbabwe needs resilient food supply chain during lockdown

11 hrs ago | 180 Views

Covid-19: Zimbabwe's obligation to protect Returnees

11 hrs ago | 193 Views

South African ministers to meet Mnangagwa in Harare today

11 hrs ago | 2250 Views

NetOne please come to our rescue

11 hrs ago | 449 Views

Zimbabwe reduces quarantine period to 8 days

11 hrs ago | 1553 Views

Mnangagwa's govt yet to pay allowances to the poor

12 hrs ago | 782 Views

Zimbabwe lockdown defiance soars

12 hrs ago | 1368 Views

Russian Fertiliser Company eyes Zimbabwean market

12 hrs ago | 330 Views

RBZ rescues financial institutions

12 hrs ago | 1071 Views

Mangwana apologises

12 hrs ago | 6317 Views

South Africa should prepare for food looting and protests in

12 hrs ago | 985 Views

Chamisa berates Mnangagwa's govt over COVID-19 resources

12 hrs ago | 605 Views

$200 cushion, not billions is all Mnangagwa govt has

12 hrs ago | 3358 Views

UK returnees to stay put in Belvedere

12 hrs ago | 442 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days