Beitbridge border to remain closed, says Ramaphosa

by Staff reporter
13 secs ago | Views
South Africa's President Cyril Matamela Ramaphosa has revealed that his country's borders will remain close, except for repatriation purposes

Ramaphosa said he will gradually ease the restriction, however, no travelled allowed between provinces except for transportation of goods and attending funerals.

Public transport to continue operating during certain times.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days