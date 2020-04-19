Ramaphosa fails to cheer the Rand

News / National

by Staff reporter

The rand was slightly softer against major global currencies on Thursday evening‚ paring some of the gains made during the week‚ following President Cyril Ramaphosa's plans for a gradual reopening of the economy.President Ramaphosa set out on Thursday, plans for a gradual reopening of the economy but warned that South Africa is "still in the early stages of the pandemic."The proposition comes after he set out in an address to the nation plans to spend R500bn this year to plug the hole left in the economy by the coronavirus shutdown that was nearing the end of its fourth week on Wednesday, with almost 80% of the package set to come in the form of new and unscheduled government spending.A substantial fiscal aid package, lower oil prices and steadying stock markets all offered support to the Rand on Wednesday but Ramaphosa's Thursday address did little to cheer the South African currency which won't make it completely out of the proverbial woods until after its month-end exclusion from the FTSE World Government Bond Index is over and done with.Ejection is the result of Moody's downgrade of the credit rating from 'investment grade' to 'junk' back in March, but the index rebalancing was delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. There has already been heavy selling of South African assets since the downgrade but international fund managers who benchmark to the index will not be prevented from holding the government's bonds until the exclusion has actually taken place so the event itself could yet compel fresh capital outflows, which would weigh on the Rand.Ramaphosa's package won't fully replace economic output lost to the shutdown and global disruption but it's among the largest fiscal responses unveiled in the emerging world so far and might limit the downside for the country and its economy.Even before the corona virus broke out there was considerable doubt about the sustainability of South African national finances.