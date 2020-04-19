WATCH: Ramaphosa's mask mishap and memes that followed

News / National

by Staff reporter

Maybe he just couldn't bear to watch the country suffering another week of lockdown.Otherwise, it appears that at least one of the skills that will become a reality for the foreseeable future - how to put on a cloth face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus - still needs some practice in the Union Buildings.Within minutes, memes started doing the rounds and a Twitter challenge was born, proving that South Africans' sense of humour hasn't been dimmed by the lockdown. And if the president doesn't want to see the memes, he can just put on his mask...