Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

3 000 returnees to be screened in Beitbridge

by Staff reporter
18 secs ago | Views
An estimated 3 000 Zimbabweans in South Africa will be screened at Beitbridge Border Post before being transported to quarantine centres across the country.

Initially, Government had planned to keep them in Beitbridge at various proposed centres, but changes were made this week following stakeholder consultations.

NSSA Hotel, which is being used as a quarantine and isolation centre for Beitbridge can accommodate only 400 people, while the two boarding schools, Zezani and Tongwe, which had been proposed to take the other immigrants can accommodate 250 and 280 each.

Beitbridge district medical officer, Dr Lenos Samhere revealed the changes to the local district development committee yesterday.

"The returnees coming from South Africa will now be screened and documented in Beitbridge before being escorted to their provinces as they come," he said.

"Official communication to this effect will follow." Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Deputy Minister Lovemore Matuke said Government was mobilising resources to cater for the returnees from South Africa.

"Treasury has allocated resources to look after those people who are coming from other countries," he said.

"Since the number is increasing we definitely need to increase the amount of resources to look after a more returnees.

"We need food, toiletries and even money to pay for bills such as water and electricity at the facilities where the returnees will be housed."

Deputy Minister Matuke said accommodation would not be a problem since colleges in Masvingo can be used to house returnees. He revealed that last week they had made arrangements with his South African counterpart to allow even those without the requisite papers to pass through. Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Pretoria, Mr David Hamadziripi said they were yet to establish the exact numbers of those who will be brought home.

"We are yet to get all the figures and exact dates for transportation and you will note that we have just commenced the processes of seeking clearance from the government of South Africa," he said.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Makamba gets Blue Ridge Spar back

45 secs ago | 0 Views

29 Zimbabweans die of Covid-19 in UK

1 min ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa equates Kuda Tagwirei to Biblical Peter

2 mins ago | 0 Views

WATCH: Ramaphosa's mask mishap and memes that followed

8 hrs ago | 6795 Views

Ramaphosa fails to cheer the Rand

11 hrs ago | 2199 Views

Beitbridge border to remain closed, says Ramaphosa

12 hrs ago | 3970 Views

Calls grow to reopen parts of Zimbabwe's crisis-ridden economy

12 hrs ago | 1764 Views

FULL LIST: Kuda Tagwirei makes a huge donation to Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 4942 Views

Botswana president, MPs end quarantine

14 hrs ago | 1979 Views

WATCH: Zimbabweans quarantined in Plumtree demand more condoms

14 hrs ago | 5780 Views

Ramaphosa and Trump speak over the phone

14 hrs ago | 3139 Views

Mangudya cracks whip...suspends more bureaux de change

15 hrs ago | 2385 Views

Belvedere returnees say still to be given coronavirus test results

15 hrs ago | 1130 Views

Returnees from SA to be quarantined at provincial centres

15 hrs ago | 1323 Views

EcoCash booths demolished in Chitungwiza

15 hrs ago | 1163 Views

'Average Zimbabwean lived on US$0.95/day in March'

15 hrs ago | 371 Views

PHOTOS: 2 ministers receive fridges from Hindu community

16 hrs ago | 1546 Views

Before his downfall, a man's heart is proud, but Humility comes before Honour - The MDC Supreme Court Judgment

17 hrs ago | 2327 Views

Mnangagwa announces major appointment

17 hrs ago | 8429 Views

Soldiers accused of beating up Kadoma residents

17 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Don't confuse Malaria for Covid-19 - George Charamba

19 hrs ago | 1049 Views

PHOTO: Ramaphosa's special envoy meets Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 6001 Views

George Charamba calls for deployment of Air Force of Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 3379 Views

Ramaphosa demands end to economic sanctions against Zimbabwe, Sudan

21 hrs ago | 1535 Views

Zimbabweans ask to be repatriated from SA

21 hrs ago | 1810 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested with Prasa cables in SA

21 hrs ago | 1349 Views

WATCH: Thomas Mapfumo's dance takes social media by storm

21 hrs ago | 3790 Views

Open letter to the South African President Mr Cyril Ramaphosa 22nd April 2020 - people's party (Zimbabwe)

21 hrs ago | 1220 Views

Cabinet Ministers sleep at a post Cabinet briefing

21 hrs ago | 1607 Views

ZANU PF 'Propaganda officer' tells Mthuli Ncube to resign

21 hrs ago | 8819 Views

Meet Madeline: The first female doctor in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 2200 Views

'Returnees will stay in quarantine' decrees govt - until catch COVID-19 and recover or leave in a coffin

22 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Zimbabweans must decide on action against the Chinese tormentors

22 hrs ago | 1264 Views

South African ministers to meet Mnangagwa in Harare today

22 hrs ago | 2418 Views

Zimbabwe reduces quarantine period to 8 days

22 hrs ago | 1764 Views

Zimbabwe lockdown defiance soars

23 hrs ago | 1548 Views

RBZ rescues financial institutions

23 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Mangwana apologises

23 hrs ago | 9009 Views

South Africa should prepare for food looting and protests in

23 hrs ago | 1050 Views

$200 cushion, not billions is all Mnangagwa govt has

23 hrs ago | 4445 Views

MDC led council demolishes televangelist Freddy's church

23 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Smugglers, army, police open own border posts along Limpopo river

23 hrs ago | 5236 Views

Komichi, you are violating the Supreme Court judgment

24 hrs ago | 2160 Views

Mnangagwa's govt orders price controls, shops to open 4 hours daily

24 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Mnangagwa's son duped

24 hrs ago | 3240 Views

Toddler befriends pack of wild hyenas in Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 2255 Views

4th COVID-19 death triggers contact hunt

23 Apr 2020 at 07:42hrs | 1202 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days