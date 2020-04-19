Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man fatally assaults wife, another takes poison

by Staff reporter
32 secs ago | Views
A HARARE man appeared in court on Wednesday charged with the murder of his wife during the current lockdown called by the Government to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The case comes against the backdrop of concerns over a sharp increase in gender-based violence (GBV) over the lockdown period.

Prince Chada (25) of Amsterdam Park, Harare South, allegedly fatally assaulted his wife, Tafadzwa Bhinzi, on April 19 and appeared before magistrate Mrs Judith Taruvinga charged with murder.

He was remanded in custody to May 7 with instructions to apply for bail at the High Court due to the gravity of his offence.

Prosecuting, Mr Panganai Chiutsi alleged that on April 19, Chada was at home with his wife when an altercation ensued between them.

Chada allegedly became violent and started punching and kicking his wife. He is said to have armed himself with an electrical cable, which he used to further assault her, the court heard.

She cried for help, but no one came to her rescue. Chada, it is alleged, kept on whipping her as she lay on the floor pleading for mercy until she died.

In a separate incident, five brothers allegedly teamed up and assaulted their neighbour, seriously injuring him after accusing him of having an extra-marital affair with one of their sisters-in-law.

Lee, Nelson, Valentine, Ashton and Arthur Hufa from Chinamhora, Mushayapekuvaka village, recently appeared in court before magistrate Mr Richard Ramaboa charged with attempted murder. They are being jointly charged with their colleague, Silas William.

The six were remanded in custody after the State led by Mr George Manokore opposed bail on the basis that the complainant, Tineyi Hamba, was battling for his life at a local hospital. He was said to be admitted in the Intensive Care Unit after sustaining head and back injuries.

It is the State's case that the gang teamed up and assaulted Hamba all over his body using a wire and cables accusing him off bedding Valentine's wife.

Meanwhile, our Mashonaland Central correspondent reports that a 25-year-old man from Chesa, Mt Darwin, committed suicide by gulping an insecticide four days after his girlfriend eloped to him. Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the incident, which happened on April 14 at Farm No. 24, Chesa.

He said Samantha Mangwende (21) of Ridgeview in Mt Darwin eloped to the late Takudzwa Magunje's home and his parents accepted her as their daughter-in-law, but Takudzwa refused to stay with her. He locked himself up in his bedroom after his parents tried unsuccessfully to persuade him to accept the woman.

"At around 6pm, he drank an insecticide and started calling for his brother, Tafadzwa, who asked their father Josiah to help break down the door to Takudzwa's bedroom," said Insp Mundembe.

Insp Mundembe appealed to people to share their problems with their immediate families or church elders or to go for professional counselling.

"Suicide is not the answer," he said.

"We advise youths to take their time when choosing their life partners. Do not to enter into relationships of convenience because they have consequences."

In another incident at Grace Mining Syndicate at Barrasite Farm in Bindura, Effort Zisadza (22) suffocated after he went down a 20-metre deep mineshaft to pump water with the help of two colleagues.

"With the assistance of the two, Zisadza entered the mineshaft to connect the pump," he said. "He then shouted to the pair to pull him out as he was running short of air.

"They pulled him out, but he was showing signs of exhaustion and they rushed him to Shashi Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival."

Police and the Inspector of Mines attended the scene.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Cops up for stealing 7t of gold ore

8 secs ago | 0 Views

Why we interrupted Solomon Mujuru: Ex-fighter speaks out

49 secs ago | 0 Views

3 000 returnees to be screened in Beitbridge

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Makamba gets Blue Ridge Spar back

2 mins ago | 1 Views

29 Zimbabweans die of Covid-19 in UK

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa equates Kuda Tagwirei to Biblical Peter

3 mins ago | 2 Views

WATCH: Ramaphosa's mask mishap and memes that followed

8 hrs ago | 6854 Views

Ramaphosa fails to cheer the Rand

11 hrs ago | 2208 Views

Beitbridge border to remain closed, says Ramaphosa

12 hrs ago | 3986 Views

Calls grow to reopen parts of Zimbabwe's crisis-ridden economy

12 hrs ago | 1769 Views

FULL LIST: Kuda Tagwirei makes a huge donation to Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 4950 Views

Botswana president, MPs end quarantine

14 hrs ago | 1985 Views

WATCH: Zimbabweans quarantined in Plumtree demand more condoms

14 hrs ago | 5786 Views

Ramaphosa and Trump speak over the phone

14 hrs ago | 3142 Views

Mangudya cracks whip...suspends more bureaux de change

15 hrs ago | 2388 Views

Belvedere returnees say still to be given coronavirus test results

15 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Returnees from SA to be quarantined at provincial centres

15 hrs ago | 1324 Views

EcoCash booths demolished in Chitungwiza

15 hrs ago | 1163 Views

'Average Zimbabwean lived on US$0.95/day in March'

15 hrs ago | 371 Views

PHOTOS: 2 ministers receive fridges from Hindu community

16 hrs ago | 1547 Views

Before his downfall, a man's heart is proud, but Humility comes before Honour - The MDC Supreme Court Judgment

17 hrs ago | 2328 Views

Mnangagwa announces major appointment

18 hrs ago | 8434 Views

Soldiers accused of beating up Kadoma residents

18 hrs ago | 1219 Views

Don't confuse Malaria for Covid-19 - George Charamba

19 hrs ago | 1049 Views

PHOTO: Ramaphosa's special envoy meets Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 6006 Views

George Charamba calls for deployment of Air Force of Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 3384 Views

Ramaphosa demands end to economic sanctions against Zimbabwe, Sudan

21 hrs ago | 1536 Views

Zimbabweans ask to be repatriated from SA

21 hrs ago | 1810 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested with Prasa cables in SA

21 hrs ago | 1349 Views

WATCH: Thomas Mapfumo's dance takes social media by storm

21 hrs ago | 3794 Views

Open letter to the South African President Mr Cyril Ramaphosa 22nd April 2020 - people's party (Zimbabwe)

21 hrs ago | 1220 Views

Cabinet Ministers sleep at a post Cabinet briefing

21 hrs ago | 1607 Views

ZANU PF 'Propaganda officer' tells Mthuli Ncube to resign

21 hrs ago | 8828 Views

Meet Madeline: The first female doctor in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 2201 Views

'Returnees will stay in quarantine' decrees govt - until catch COVID-19 and recover or leave in a coffin

22 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Zimbabweans must decide on action against the Chinese tormentors

22 hrs ago | 1265 Views

South African ministers to meet Mnangagwa in Harare today

22 hrs ago | 2419 Views

Zimbabwe reduces quarantine period to 8 days

22 hrs ago | 1764 Views

Zimbabwe lockdown defiance soars

23 hrs ago | 1548 Views

RBZ rescues financial institutions

23 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Mangwana apologises

23 hrs ago | 9016 Views

South Africa should prepare for food looting and protests in

23 hrs ago | 1050 Views

$200 cushion, not billions is all Mnangagwa govt has

23 hrs ago | 4449 Views

MDC led council demolishes televangelist Freddy's church

23 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Smugglers, army, police open own border posts along Limpopo river

23 hrs ago | 5244 Views

Komichi, you are violating the Supreme Court judgment

24 hrs ago | 2161 Views

Mnangagwa's govt orders price controls, shops to open 4 hours daily

24 hrs ago | 1453 Views

Mnangagwa's son duped

24 hrs ago | 3240 Views

Toddler befriends pack of wild hyenas in Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 2255 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days