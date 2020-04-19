Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cops up for stealing 7t of gold ore

by Staff reporter
8 secs ago | Views
TWO police officers have been arrested after they allegedly used an AK-47 rifle to rob two gold panners of seven tonnes of ore in the Wimpy area on the outskirts of Masvingo.

The officers - Pius Nyarumbwa (31) and Austin Mharakurwa (30) - who are stationed at ZRP Zimuto Camp, allegedly proceeded to hire a truck and milled the ore from which they recovered and sold 2,2 grammes of gold worth US$52.

They have since appeared before Masvingo magistrate Ms Patience Madondo facing two counts of armed robbery, one count of extortion and two counts contravening the Firearms Act (Pointing a Firearm).

Ms Madondo did not ask them to plead and remanded them in custody to Apri 30.

Allegations against the duo are that sometime early this month, they got information that Garless Chirindo and Kudakwashe Huchu were panning for gold at Beep One Mountain near Wimpy on the outskirts of the city. They allegedly proceeded to the mountain while dressed in police gear with Mharakurwa armed with an AK-47 rifle.

Chirindo and Huchu allegedly fled from the scene when the pair approached them, leaving behind their gold ore.

The following day, the accused hired a  lorry to collect the ore. When Chirindo and Huchu learnt that the accused were collecting their ore they confronted them, but were forced to lie down and subjected to beatings before being ordered to load the ore into the lorry.

The accused allegedly took the ore to Gold Source Mine where it was milled. They dropped off the complainants at their homes and left. The following day, Chirindo and Huchu reported the matter to the police.

On April 6 at around 6pm, Nyarumbwa and Mharakurwa hired a taxi to Aphias Mhari's gold mine near Manyama Business Centre and demanded to see his mining licence.

Mhari allegedly told them he did not have one and they demanded cash from him. He told the accused he was going to collect the money and moved a short distance                                                                                    away.

He phoned the Officer-in-Charge CID Minerals in Masvingo Inspector Innocent Gonye, who teamed up with other police officers and drove to the mine. Upon arrival, Insp Gonye identified himself and told the accused they were under arrest for extortion.

Mharakurwa and Nyarumbwa allegedly requested to speak to Insp Gonye in private and they produced an AK-47 and pointed it at him before they fled in the dark.

Insp Gonye went to Support Unit Zimuto Camp where a parade was held and it was discovered that Nyarumbwa and Mharakurwa were absent. Cellphones recovered by Insp Gonye after the accused fled were identified as theirs, leading to their arrest.

Mr Nixon Chamisa appeared for the  State.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man fatally assaults wife, another takes poison

32 secs ago | 0 Views

Why we interrupted Solomon Mujuru: Ex-fighter speaks out

49 secs ago | 0 Views

3 000 returnees to be screened in Beitbridge

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Makamba gets Blue Ridge Spar back

2 mins ago | 1 Views

29 Zimbabweans die of Covid-19 in UK

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa equates Kuda Tagwirei to Biblical Peter

3 mins ago | 2 Views

WATCH: Ramaphosa's mask mishap and memes that followed

8 hrs ago | 6855 Views

Ramaphosa fails to cheer the Rand

11 hrs ago | 2208 Views

Beitbridge border to remain closed, says Ramaphosa

12 hrs ago | 3987 Views

Calls grow to reopen parts of Zimbabwe's crisis-ridden economy

12 hrs ago | 1769 Views

FULL LIST: Kuda Tagwirei makes a huge donation to Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 4950 Views

Botswana president, MPs end quarantine

14 hrs ago | 1985 Views

WATCH: Zimbabweans quarantined in Plumtree demand more condoms

14 hrs ago | 5786 Views

Ramaphosa and Trump speak over the phone

14 hrs ago | 3142 Views

Mangudya cracks whip...suspends more bureaux de change

15 hrs ago | 2388 Views

Belvedere returnees say still to be given coronavirus test results

15 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Returnees from SA to be quarantined at provincial centres

15 hrs ago | 1324 Views

EcoCash booths demolished in Chitungwiza

15 hrs ago | 1163 Views

'Average Zimbabwean lived on US$0.95/day in March'

15 hrs ago | 371 Views

PHOTOS: 2 ministers receive fridges from Hindu community

16 hrs ago | 1547 Views

Before his downfall, a man's heart is proud, but Humility comes before Honour - The MDC Supreme Court Judgment

17 hrs ago | 2328 Views

Mnangagwa announces major appointment

18 hrs ago | 8434 Views

Soldiers accused of beating up Kadoma residents

18 hrs ago | 1219 Views

Don't confuse Malaria for Covid-19 - George Charamba

19 hrs ago | 1049 Views

PHOTO: Ramaphosa's special envoy meets Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 6006 Views

George Charamba calls for deployment of Air Force of Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 3384 Views

Ramaphosa demands end to economic sanctions against Zimbabwe, Sudan

21 hrs ago | 1536 Views

Zimbabweans ask to be repatriated from SA

21 hrs ago | 1810 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested with Prasa cables in SA

21 hrs ago | 1349 Views

WATCH: Thomas Mapfumo's dance takes social media by storm

21 hrs ago | 3794 Views

Open letter to the South African President Mr Cyril Ramaphosa 22nd April 2020 - people's party (Zimbabwe)

21 hrs ago | 1220 Views

Cabinet Ministers sleep at a post Cabinet briefing

21 hrs ago | 1607 Views

ZANU PF 'Propaganda officer' tells Mthuli Ncube to resign

21 hrs ago | 8828 Views

Meet Madeline: The first female doctor in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 2201 Views

'Returnees will stay in quarantine' decrees govt - until catch COVID-19 and recover or leave in a coffin

22 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Zimbabweans must decide on action against the Chinese tormentors

22 hrs ago | 1265 Views

South African ministers to meet Mnangagwa in Harare today

22 hrs ago | 2419 Views

Zimbabwe reduces quarantine period to 8 days

22 hrs ago | 1764 Views

Zimbabwe lockdown defiance soars

23 hrs ago | 1548 Views

RBZ rescues financial institutions

23 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Mangwana apologises

23 hrs ago | 9016 Views

South Africa should prepare for food looting and protests in

23 hrs ago | 1050 Views

$200 cushion, not billions is all Mnangagwa govt has

23 hrs ago | 4449 Views

MDC led council demolishes televangelist Freddy's church

23 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Smugglers, army, police open own border posts along Limpopo river

23 hrs ago | 5244 Views

Komichi, you are violating the Supreme Court judgment

24 hrs ago | 2161 Views

Mnangagwa's govt orders price controls, shops to open 4 hours daily

24 hrs ago | 1453 Views

Mnangagwa's son duped

24 hrs ago | 3240 Views

Toddler befriends pack of wild hyenas in Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 2255 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days