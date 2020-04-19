Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe Confed Cup slot still vacant

by Staff reporter
ZIMBABWEAN football authorities are yet to decide which team will represent the country in the forthcoming edition of the CAF Confederation Cup. The slot fell vacant after Highlanders turned down the offer last month. ZIFA spokesperson, Xolisani Gwesela, said a replacement was yet to be found.

"We are yet to get official communication from the Premier Soccer League concerning that issue,'' he said.  


''We will also seek guidance from CAF, on the way forward, but now everything is on hold because of the coronavirus lockdown. "In any case, the qualifiers are still taking place because some leagues were yet to conclude when the lockdown was effected.''

Highlanders informed the PSL, at their annual meeting last month, they will not be able to represent the country because of lack of funds.  Bosso had secured the country's sole ticket to play in the second-tier African clubs' football competition after they lifted the Chibuku Super Cup last year.

They beat Ngezi Platinum Stars at Barbourfields.  There have been suggestions that either the Chibuku Cup finalists, Ngezi Platinum or league runners-up Chicken Inn, could take up the slot. But, no formal approaches have taken place.

Champions FC Platinum are likely to be Zimbabwe's sole representatives in Africa if football makes a return later this year. The platinum miners have played in the last three successive Champions League editions.

FC Platinum, who are now under Dutch coach Hendrik Pieter de Jongh, have been preparing for the upcoming season with the Champions League in mind. The CAF interclub competitions are scheduled to begin in August.  

Associations were originally expected to submit the lists of participants by end of May.  But, the competitions have been left hanging in suspense because of the coronavirus lockdown.  

The current edition for the 2019-2020 season has also been affected. CAF announced the semi-finals and finals of the CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup have been postponed indefinitely.

The CAF Champions League final was scheduled for May 24 in Morocco while the Confederation Cup final was set for May 29 in Cameroon.

Source - the herald

Most Popular In 7 Days