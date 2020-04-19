Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

GMB starts importing GMO maize for consumption in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
40 secs ago | Views
THE Grain Marketing Board (GMB) has started importing genetically modified maize for consumption in the country.

Addressing delegates at a Matabeleland North provincial taskforce meeting in Bulawayo yesterday, GMB regional manager Ms Podiso Mafa said GMO positive maize imports started in November 2019.

A leading researcher in GMO technology and the Vice Chancellor of Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University, Professor Christopher Chetsanga, in an interview, said there was nothing wrong with genetically modified foods despite public fears that they were not healthy.

"GMO maize and other GMO foods are not harmful at all. It is properly synthesised scientifically. Modifying that DNA is meant to improve biological material. The whole purpose is to increase productivity, produce high quality plus increased yield per hectare. It is not proven that GMO foods are bad and it is one of the myths that have been talked about a lot. Americans have been eating GMO foods for a while, so have South Africans. We need to exploit such technologies to produce our own and stop importing. This is what Africa, and Zimbabwe needs," said Professor Chetsanga.

Meanwhile, Ms Mafa said millers that produce mealie-meal are getting GMO maize while social welfare food scheme beneficiaries are getting non-GMO grain. Ms Mafa added that the maize was escorted enroute to millers so that it was not diverted to undesignated destinations.

"We started getting GMO imported maize in November 2019. It is strictly for millers and it is under escort when it is going to millers. We are currently receiving imported grain from South Africa that is non-GMO maize which we distribute to districts and provinces and we are also receiving GMO positive grain which is distributed to all millers especially in Bulawayo (in the Southern region provinces) but for millers outside Bulawayo we are distributing non-GMO maize.

"Every district currently has some maize for social welfare purposes. The total balance as of yesterday for Mat North was 3 900 metric tonnes, with Binga having 285 metric tonnes, Hwange 6589 metric tonnes, Lupane 520 metric tonnes, Lusulu 2055 metric tonnes and Nkayi at 48 metric tonnes," said Ms Mafa.

She said there were challenges in transporting grain to Nkayi due to bad roads, hence the lowest number of tonnages at the districts.

"Nyamandlovu has 96 metric tonnes of grain, Bubi has 102 metric tonnes, and Tsholotsho district has 134 metric tonnes. The total grain available at the province is 3 900 metric tonnes. We are trying to decongest Bulawayo and the maize in Bulawayo must go to Mat North and Mat South as well. All grain must go to its intended destinations," said Ms Mafa. She said the province had enough grain for social welfare for the month of April.

"We have so far distributed 50 percent of grain and I can say that the province has enough for the month of April although there are challenges in distribution here and there," said Ms Mafa.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Cops and rangers gang robs fishermen

4 secs ago | 0 Views

Cash crisis hits Victoria Falls

23 secs ago | 0 Views

Health workers receive Covid-19 risk allowances

1 min ago | 0 Views

More isolated in Victoria Falls

1 min ago | 0 Views

Critical service firms resume operations

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Uniformed forces barred from buying mealie-meal

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Quarantined deportees dumped by roadside

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe Confed Cup slot still vacant

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Virus proves Zimbabwe can cut imports

3 mins ago | 7 Views

Cops up for stealing 7t of gold ore

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Man fatally assaults wife, another takes poison

4 mins ago | 7 Views

Why we interrupted Solomon Mujuru: Ex-fighter speaks out

5 mins ago | 6 Views

3 000 returnees to be screened in Beitbridge

6 mins ago | 7 Views

Makamba gets Blue Ridge Spar back

6 mins ago | 19 Views

29 Zimbabweans die of Covid-19 in UK

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa equates Kuda Tagwirei to Biblical Peter

7 mins ago | 9 Views

WATCH: Ramaphosa's mask mishap and memes that followed

8 hrs ago | 7001 Views

Ramaphosa fails to cheer the Rand

11 hrs ago | 2224 Views

Beitbridge border to remain closed, says Ramaphosa

12 hrs ago | 4012 Views

Calls grow to reopen parts of Zimbabwe's crisis-ridden economy

12 hrs ago | 1784 Views

FULL LIST: Kuda Tagwirei makes a huge donation to Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 4973 Views

Botswana president, MPs end quarantine

14 hrs ago | 2002 Views

WATCH: Zimbabweans quarantined in Plumtree demand more condoms

14 hrs ago | 5823 Views

Ramaphosa and Trump speak over the phone

14 hrs ago | 3152 Views

Mangudya cracks whip...suspends more bureaux de change

15 hrs ago | 2394 Views

Belvedere returnees say still to be given coronavirus test results

15 hrs ago | 1133 Views

Returnees from SA to be quarantined at provincial centres

15 hrs ago | 1327 Views

EcoCash booths demolished in Chitungwiza

15 hrs ago | 1171 Views

'Average Zimbabwean lived on US$0.95/day in March'

15 hrs ago | 371 Views

PHOTOS: 2 ministers receive fridges from Hindu community

16 hrs ago | 1551 Views

Before his downfall, a man's heart is proud, but Humility comes before Honour - The MDC Supreme Court Judgment

17 hrs ago | 2333 Views

Mnangagwa announces major appointment

18 hrs ago | 8467 Views

Soldiers accused of beating up Kadoma residents

18 hrs ago | 1222 Views

Don't confuse Malaria for Covid-19 - George Charamba

19 hrs ago | 1051 Views

PHOTO: Ramaphosa's special envoy meets Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 6011 Views

George Charamba calls for deployment of Air Force of Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 3388 Views

Ramaphosa demands end to economic sanctions against Zimbabwe, Sudan

21 hrs ago | 1538 Views

Zimbabweans ask to be repatriated from SA

21 hrs ago | 1813 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested with Prasa cables in SA

21 hrs ago | 1352 Views

WATCH: Thomas Mapfumo's dance takes social media by storm

21 hrs ago | 3799 Views

Open letter to the South African President Mr Cyril Ramaphosa 22nd April 2020 - people's party (Zimbabwe)

21 hrs ago | 1221 Views

Cabinet Ministers sleep at a post Cabinet briefing

21 hrs ago | 1610 Views

ZANU PF 'Propaganda officer' tells Mthuli Ncube to resign

21 hrs ago | 8846 Views

Meet Madeline: The first female doctor in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 2202 Views

'Returnees will stay in quarantine' decrees govt - until catch COVID-19 and recover or leave in a coffin

22 hrs ago | 1184 Views

Zimbabweans must decide on action against the Chinese tormentors

22 hrs ago | 1265 Views

South African ministers to meet Mnangagwa in Harare today

22 hrs ago | 2420 Views

Zimbabwe reduces quarantine period to 8 days

22 hrs ago | 1765 Views

Zimbabwe lockdown defiance soars

23 hrs ago | 1549 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days