Cops and rangers gang robs fishermen

by Staff reporter
21 secs ago
A GANG of five police officers and three rangers from the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) allegedly raided fishermen in Siabuwa, Binga and stole more than 3 000 kilogrammes of fish and cash with a combined value of $130 000. They also allegedly stole US$4 760 from one of the complainants.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi told reporters yesterday that investigations are underway and the suspects would be arrested once it's proved they committed an offence.

"We are investigating an incident where some police and Zimparks officers are alleged to have committed some criminal acts on 13 and 14 April in Siabuwa.

"As police we don't condone any criminal activity and if evidence is gathered that they actually committed the crimes then the law will take its course," said Asst Comm Nyathi.

The rangers were identified as Walter Kamujangari, Obey Mavuya and a Matuka, all stationed at the wildlife authority's Sebungwe Cluster Office while the policemen were only identified as Jokonya G and Ndlovu T from Gokwe police, as well as three others who allegedly refused to identify themselves to the complainants.

The policemen were from Gokwe and joined the patrol in Siabuwa which is under Hwange policing district, allegedly without first reporting to Siabuwa police station as per the procedure.

The complainants are Mr Gay Chatira, Mr Dumisani Ncube, Mr Precious Chagadama, Mr Agrippa Matemera and Mr Emmanuel Sibanda, all of Sengwa Fishing Camp.

The others are Ms Martha Chikowero, Ms Joyce Ncube, Ms Noreen Magaya, Ms Rumbidzai Mupambwi, and Mr Edias Muleya of Chipamba Fishing Camp, as well as Mr Lungisani Siagwanama, Mr Israel Siagwanama and Ms Orpha Mahlentombi of Mujere Fishing Camp.

All the camps are in Siabuwa area along the Zambezi River. It is alleged that on Monday last week, some officers from Siabuwa were on patrol in the area when they received information about the alleged crime.

Reporters were was told that on Monday the suspects arrived at Mr Chatira's home at Sengwa fishing camp around 11pm and demanded to search the house. They allegedly took 500kg of dried fish before demanding RTGS$1 500 which they said was a fine for admission of guilt, and the complainant gave them. No receipt was issued to Mr Chatira and the suspects went away with fish and cash amounting to a combined RTGS$10 000.

During the same night the suspects went to Mr Ncube's shop where they allegedly took 200kg of dried fish and RTGS$500 and issued him with a receipt before proceeding to Mr Chagadama's house in the same camp and took 170kg of dried fish and RTGS$500. The complainant was not given a receipt.

The suspects allegedly raided the other 10 complainants using the same modus operandi on Tuesday last week. The stolen fish weighed 3 100kg and together with stolen cash was valued at $129 650 and US$4 760 was also stolen.

Complainants reported the matter to the police leading to the arrests.

Source - chronicle

