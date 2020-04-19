Latest News Editor's Choice


Gwanda relocates vendors

by Staff reporter
GWANDA Municipality has taken advantage of the prevailing lockdown to relocate vendors that were operating from shacks at undesignated points in the CBD as part of efforts to promote hygiene and sanitation in the town.

Vendors in the CBD have been operating from shacks along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road without water and sanitation facilities. They were ordered to dismantle their stalls last week to make way for the disinfection exercise in the town.

In an interview, Gwanda Town mayor Councillor Jastone Mazhale said they had identified two points in the CBD that are being developed into a market. He said the municipality will also set up designated selling points for vendors operating from the western suburbs.

"As the Municipality of Gwanda we were worried and concerned about the vendors that were operating from undesignated points particularly those along Soudan Street. Ultimately, we identified two sites for the vendors. "One is between NSSA complex and Redan Garage which accommodates about 28 vendors on an area of about 300 square metres. We have since managed to service that area and plans have been approved," he said.

"Other vendors will operate from an area near the Railway goods loading bay. Most of the vendors will be accommodated there on an area covering 2 000 square metres though we are yet to ascertain the number of vendors who will work from there. Part of the area has been graded and we will ensure it will become a facility that accommodates standard structures that will be prescribed by our engineering department.

"At that area we will also create a rank for taxis and commuter omnibuses to make the area convenient for vendors as it will attract many people."

Cllr Mazhale said there will be guidelines on the structures that will be mounted by vendors on those vending points which will be prescribed by the Municipality of Gwanda.

"He said all vendors were expected to comply and the municipality will ensure guidelines are adhered to. He said sample structures will be provided and vendors will be expected to follow the designs and the prescribed material, roofing and colour to make it uniform.

"We are not only concentrating on the town but we also have business centres in the western suburbs. We will upgrade vending points so that they will meet the required standards. We will relocate all the vendors that are situated haphazardly in front of the shops.

"We will identify an area in each business centre where they will put up standard structures and operate from those points," said the mayor.

He said this is part of efforts to spruce up the image of the town and ensure that vendors operate from conducive places while at the same time customers are satisfied by their services. Cllr Mazhale said they will also provide ablution facilities.

"We would want to assure all those who were affected by the relocation that they will not run out of business but we are trying to improve the face of the town and their business and at the same time enforce municipal by laws.

"We decided to take advantage of the lockdown to initiate this process," he said.


Source - chronicle

