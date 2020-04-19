Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Doctors plot to drag Mnangagwa's govt to court again

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
HUMAN rights doctors have threatened to approach the courts to seek urgent enforcement of a High Court order forcing government to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) for health personnel at the forefront of fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, the High Court ordered government to provide PPEs for frontline healthcare workers across the country to help prevent possible contraction while attending to patients.

This was after the Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR), represented by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, filed an application demanding that government provides equipment to frontline healthcare workers.

But in a tweet yesterday, ZADHR said COVID-19 case number 27 had showed "why government must urgently implement the High Court ruling on the provision of PPE to health workers".

"ZADHR will soon approach the courts to seek urgent enforcement of the High Court order," the human rights doctors said.

Case number 27 is that of 82-year-old Gogo Nguni from Mhondoro, who succumbed to the virulent disease on Wednesday.

On April 16, she is said to have developed "a flu-like illness with chest symptoms", received medical treatment and her condition improved.

Three days later, her condition deteriorated.

She was taken to West End Clinic on Monday and was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Tuesday before her passing on in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

In a COVID-19 update on Wednesday, the Health ministry said Gogo Nguni had "no history of recent travel or any known contact with a COVID-19 case".

Questions have been raised over why she was taken to a private clinic when infectious diseases hospitals had already been set aside for people with COVID19-like symptoms.

The human rights doctors said "special treatment of politically connected patients must not violate screening and infection control measures in hospitals and ports of entry."

They said the continued exposure of healthcare workers to COVID-19 due to absence of PPE was in violation of the law, adding "health workers must be protected".

"ZADHR calls upon all health institutions (private and public) to urgently institute measures that protect health workers from COVID-19," the doctors said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WANTED: Police are looking for Rossetta Muzvidziwa

16 mins ago | 34 Views

Zanu PF not covid-19 testing malaria cases just as China silenced Dr Li Wenliang and regardless of heavy price to pay

54 mins ago | 77 Views

Teachers unions cry for government intervention

60 mins ago | 129 Views

Smuggling has reached alarming levels along the Limpopo river

2 hrs ago | 482 Views

Mnangagwa's office documents stolen, 2 arrested

2 hrs ago | 759 Views

Mnangagwa's tricky test

2 hrs ago | 1057 Views

New local TV series on the cards

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 frontline nurses down tools

2 hrs ago | 469 Views

Social distancing a mere formality for Mbare flats

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Respect foreign-based returnees

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Virus that halted Zimbabwe from dreaming

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Forex judgment haunts tax court

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Fiscal indiscipline still rampant in govt

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

The missing factor in Zimbabwe's 'cut and paste' response to Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Audit exposes massive scam at National Microbiology Reference Laboratory

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urged to rethink price controls

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Shortages looming after price controls

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

Triple threat of COVID-19, food shortages and economic crisis

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

BCC to ban vending in CBD

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

Buyanga donates food parcels to Zimbabweans in SA

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

'Zimbabwe schools likely to open in August'

3 hrs ago | 560 Views

Zimbabwe doctors call for aggressive response to COVID-19

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Postpone Zimsec examinations, says Parents

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

State wants judge's son's tried by retired judge

3 hrs ago | 317 Views

COVID-19 presents opportunity to remodel Africa, says Tagwirei

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

Villagers feast on stray elephant

3 hrs ago | 301 Views

Cops accused of hoarding basic goods

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Gwanda relocates vendors

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Cops and rangers gang robs fishermen

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Cash crisis hits Victoria Falls

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

GMB starts importing GMO maize for consumption in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Health workers receive Covid-19 risk allowances

3 hrs ago | 269 Views

More isolated in Victoria Falls

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Critical service firms resume operations

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Uniformed forces barred from buying mealie-meal

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Quarantined deportees dumped by roadside

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

Zimbabwe Confed Cup slot still vacant

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Virus proves Zimbabwe can cut imports

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

Cops up for stealing 7t of gold ore

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

Man fatally assaults wife, another takes poison

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Why we interrupted Solomon Mujuru: Ex-fighter speaks out

3 hrs ago | 679 Views

3 000 returnees to be screened in Beitbridge

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Makamba gets Blue Ridge Spar back

3 hrs ago | 619 Views

29 Zimbabweans die of Covid-19 in UK

3 hrs ago | 263 Views

Mnangagwa equates Kuda Tagwirei to Biblical Peter

4 hrs ago | 360 Views

WATCH: Ramaphosa's mask mishap and memes that followed

12 hrs ago | 14835 Views

The best destinations for an ethical holiday

12 hrs ago | 6 Views

Ramaphosa fails to cheer the Rand

15 hrs ago | 2594 Views

Beitbridge border to remain closed, says Ramaphosa

15 hrs ago | 4517 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days