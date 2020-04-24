Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe doctors call for aggressive response to COVID-19

by Staff reporter
24 Apr 2020 at 08:31hrs | Views
Doctors have called for aggressive action that include mandatory wearing of face masks in public places in the fight against CoVID-19 in the face of growing numbers of confirmed cases in the country.

Zimbabwe now has 28 CoVID-19 confirmed cases and four deaths, with cases of local transmission rising as world statistics of both infections and fatalities continue to rise.

The Zimbabwe Senior Hospital Doctors association (ZSHDa) said the country's growing statistics called for an aggressive response.

"With community transmission underway, on a balance of probabilities, it is worthwhile to make face masks use mandatory in public places," SHDa president Shingai Nyaguse said. "We need to up our game in the CoVID-19 fight."

Nyaguse said as a way of combating the spread of the deadly virus, all patients in hospitals must use face masks unless there was a good reason for not doing so.

Chitungwiza residents trust (Chitrest) also said research had actually shown that masks mitigate the spread of the virus.

"Prevention is our best defence," Chitrest president Alice Kuvheya said, adding the use of face masks in public places should be made mandatory.

"If the use of a face mask can mitigate the spread of coronavirus, why is the government not giving it to residents? are they waiting until someone is infected?

"As residents, we are worried, we thought by now, things like masks and sanitisers should be available to everyone?" Kuvheya queried.

She urged government to make the use of face masks mandatory in all public places, but raised concern that most people could not afford the cost of the protective wear.

"Where will an old woman, an unemployed youth, people living with disabilities get money to buy face masks?" she asked.

opportunists are selling the masks at exorbitant prices ranging from US$1 up to US$5.

this week, the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention released some guidelines on use of masks by individuals who are not sick in order to reduce potential asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic.

The organisation said there was increasing evidence that persons with asymptomatic, pre-symptomatic or early stages of infection could contribute to the community transmission of CoVID-19.

"A face mask will help reduce the spread of infection in the community by minimizing the shedding of respiratory droplets from infected persons who may not even know they are infected and before they become symptomatic," Africa DC said in a statement.

However, Africa CDC said medical masks should be reserved for healthcare workers only.

Guidelines by the World Health organisation (WHO) released on April 6 following a review say that masks, though helpful, were insufficient on their own.

WHO was reviewing data from Hong Kong, which suggested masks helped in preventing the spread of CoVID-19 in communities.

It said that there was no evidence that wearing a mask in the community prevented healthy people from picking up respiratory infections, including CoVID-19.

WHO, however, said if one chooses to use a mask, they should do it properly, like using sanitiser or washing hands after touching the mask.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Coronavirus: Schools opening put on hold

3 hrs ago | 1170 Views

MDC Alliance Councillor Granted $500 bail for calling Mnangagwa a fool

3 hrs ago | 431 Views

Duo nabbed at lockdown roadblock, jailed

3 hrs ago | 1347 Views

Coronavirus: Madzibaba goes digital

3 hrs ago | 717 Views

Economic decline, COVID-19 and the vulnerable labour

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

Zimbabwe records a budget surplus, But

3 hrs ago | 402 Views

Zimbabweans are not the problem in South Africa, Big business is

3 hrs ago | 1931 Views

Ramaphosa's face mask palava is symptomatic of his blundering incompetence - no laughing matter

3 hrs ago | 267 Views

'Change your attitude law enforcers'

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Mary Ndoro not in Zimbabwe contrary to government reports

3 hrs ago | 1262 Views

Zanu PF denying MDC elected councillors to do their mandate: Manyenyeni

3 hrs ago | 262 Views

Lockdown in SA further choking Zimbabweans as landlords continue to demand rental

3 hrs ago | 558 Views

Voters must consider track records of candidates in the next elections: APA

4 hrs ago | 160 Views

Our 1980 Independence celebrations have turned out to be the bullet on the head: Zhou

4 hrs ago | 187 Views

ZIMRIGHTS concerned over attacks of informal traders

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zimbabwe is not vindictive malicious or petty, Matemadanda tells failed asylum seekers as UK returnees demand to stay at Sherato

4 hrs ago | 894 Views

BREAKING: Coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe increase to 31

11 hrs ago | 5200 Views

Matemadanda mourns the Zimbabwean nurses who have perished in the uk to covid-19

12 hrs ago | 2114 Views

Man behind 5G - Coronavirus conspiracy is a Zimbabwean opposition consultant

13 hrs ago | 4247 Views

WATCH: Tribute to Zimbabweans in UK who died of Coronavirus

14 hrs ago | 1840 Views

GMAZ gets rare accolades over maize meal distribution program

16 hrs ago | 1056 Views

Two Prophets and Inyanga arrested for killing Harare woman

17 hrs ago | 5912 Views

Zimbabwe must introduce wealth tax and improve our health sector as Nguwaya donates drugs

18 hrs ago | 1701 Views

WATCH: Prophet Muhammad is not bigger than the President, says South African cop

18 hrs ago | 2033 Views

Mnangagwa visits CIO agents injured in wife's fatal convoy crash

19 hrs ago | 4176 Views

Zimbabwean engineers rebuild Boeing 737 plane

19 hrs ago | 2351 Views

Frank Buyanga partners with Zimbabwe Community in South Africa

19 hrs ago | 827 Views

ZANU PF mocks Nelson Chamisa

21 hrs ago | 7762 Views

'South Africa to deport foreigners en masse'

23 hrs ago | 38001 Views

WATCH: Bulawayo tycoon feeds destitute Zimbabweans in South Africa

24 hrs ago | 4010 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days