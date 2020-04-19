Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa's govt urged to rethink price controls

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
FORMER Finance minister and Harare East legislator, Tendai Biti has warned that the recent price control measure to curb runaway pricing would not work.

On Wednesday, Vice-President Kembo Mohadi announced that all retailers would be directed to revert back to the pricing that obtained on March 25.

"The regime's price control announcement obliging retailers to revert to 25 March prices is illegal, zany and unenforceable. Price controls can't work, won't work. Regime must fix productivity and supply constraints. It must fix currency and fix mess. The level of incompetence is shocking," said Biti, on micro-blogging website, Twitter.

Prices have been rising as evidenced by the annual inflation rate of 676,39% as at the end of March, a sharp increase from February's comparative 540,16%.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the value of the consumer basket was $4 656 on February 7, 2020 and by April 11, it had jumped up to $6 660,84.

The price increases started when the country started the initial 21-day national lockdown that was supposed to have ended on March 30.

However, the reason behind increasing prices is merely an issue of demand and supply as other countries such as United States and United Kingdom are also witnessing increased prices in certain product lines.

Historically, during instances of a national emergency retailers increase prices as they would not be able to readily stock up due to restrictive measures in place.

"As a government measure, price controls may be enacted with the best of intentions, but in actual practice, they often don't work. Most attempts to control prices often struggle to overcome the economic forces of supply and demand for any significant length of time," American financial and economic literacy website, Investopedia, said.

"When prices are established by commerce in a free market, prices shift to maintain the balance between supply and demand. However, when a government imposes price controls, the eventual consequence can be the creation of excess demand in the case of price ceilings, or excess supply in the case of price floors."

Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) said the COVID-19 pandemic was affecting 88% of manufacturers in their production systems that also affects local supplies.

This is why CZI and the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce had been pushing government to allow them to operate during the national lockdown which President Emmerson Mnangagwa agreed to for the 14-day lockdown extension.

Source - newsday

