Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

New local TV series on the cards

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
PRODUCERS of a new local drama series, Uhangwela, which touches on diverse issues including the Venda culture, have added more life to the showbiz with a television series to premiere next month on ZBCTV.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style yesterday the series producer, Emmanuel Ncube, said their latest 19-episode project was packed with details on the Venda culture.

"Uhangwela is a multi-lingual drama series that depicts cultural and social issues among the Venda, who are predominantly resident in the southern parts of Zimbabwe.

Uhangwela which means forgive and forget is about a story that revolves around unforgiving individuals who ironically desire to be forgiven.

The drama exhibits scenes about forgiveness, revenge, justice and innocence. These themes are portrayed with a touch of humour that will keep the audience attentive and entertained," he said.

Ncube, who is also a gospel artiste, said the series was mainly in Venda language, but also incorporated Shona, Ndebele, Sotho and English to make it a linguistically rich. The 35-member drama cast will include three main actors and supporting acts.

Ncube said Uhangwela revolved around conflicts and dashes between cultures and traditions also underlying forgiveness and revenge issues.

"It characterises the Tshinoni and Tshisimani Tshavhutshilo members clashing among different cultures and traditions. One can imagine a Shona-speaking lady marrying a Venda man, their relationship is the basis of conflict and family feuds," he said.

Ncube said he was inspired by the local movie, Yellow Card.

"As a musician and filmmaker. I did not find talent in these fields, but it is talent that found me. Long back, instead of telling folktales I found myself tell-ing stories which I composed into a series and yet I had never seen one. The only movie I saw was Yellow Card doing my fifth grade and from that day I be-gan to compose my own," he said.


Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu PF not covid-19 testing malaria cases just as China silenced Dr Li Wenliang and regardless of heavy price to pay

9 mins ago | 4 Views

Teachers unions cry for government intervention

15 mins ago | 14 Views

Smuggling has reached alarming levels along the Limpopo river

1 hr ago | 196 Views

Mnangagwa's office documents stolen, 2 arrested

1 hr ago | 253 Views

Mnangagwa's tricky test

1 hr ago | 519 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 frontline nurses down tools

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

Social distancing a mere formality for Mbare flats

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Respect foreign-based returnees

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Virus that halted Zimbabwe from dreaming

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Forex judgment haunts tax court

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Fiscal indiscipline still rampant in govt

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

The missing factor in Zimbabwe's 'cut and paste' response to Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Audit exposes massive scam at National Microbiology Reference Laboratory

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urged to rethink price controls

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Shortages looming after price controls

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Triple threat of COVID-19, food shortages and economic crisis

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

BCC to ban vending in CBD

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Buyanga donates food parcels to Zimbabweans in SA

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

'Zimbabwe schools likely to open in August'

2 hrs ago | 422 Views

Zimbabwe doctors call for aggressive response to COVID-19

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Postpone Zimsec examinations, says Parents

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

State wants judge's son's tried by retired judge

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

Doctors plot to drag Mnangagwa's govt to court again

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

COVID-19 presents opportunity to remodel Africa, says Tagwirei

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Villagers feast on stray elephant

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

Cops accused of hoarding basic goods

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Gwanda relocates vendors

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

Cops and rangers gang robs fishermen

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

Cash crisis hits Victoria Falls

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

GMB starts importing GMO maize for consumption in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Health workers receive Covid-19 risk allowances

3 hrs ago | 225 Views

More isolated in Victoria Falls

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Critical service firms resume operations

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Uniformed forces barred from buying mealie-meal

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Quarantined deportees dumped by roadside

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe Confed Cup slot still vacant

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Virus proves Zimbabwe can cut imports

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Cops up for stealing 7t of gold ore

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Man fatally assaults wife, another takes poison

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Why we interrupted Solomon Mujuru: Ex-fighter speaks out

3 hrs ago | 594 Views

3 000 returnees to be screened in Beitbridge

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Makamba gets Blue Ridge Spar back

3 hrs ago | 533 Views

29 Zimbabweans die of Covid-19 in UK

3 hrs ago | 248 Views

Mnangagwa equates Kuda Tagwirei to Biblical Peter

3 hrs ago | 328 Views

WATCH: Ramaphosa's mask mishap and memes that followed

11 hrs ago | 13149 Views

The best destinations for an ethical holiday

12 hrs ago | 5 Views

Ramaphosa fails to cheer the Rand

14 hrs ago | 2563 Views

Beitbridge border to remain closed, says Ramaphosa

14 hrs ago | 4466 Views

Calls grow to reopen parts of Zimbabwe's crisis-ridden economy

15 hrs ago | 1940 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days