Mnangagwa's office documents stolen, 2 arrested

by Staff reporter
24 Apr 2020
Two Harare men who allegedly used a vehicle-unlocking device to neutralize remote-controlled locking before stealing cash and official documents belonging to President Mnangagwa's office, appeared in court yesterday.

They were charged with theft from a motor vehicle after they took $5 000, US$528 and official documents belonging to the President's Office.

The car was parked at N. Richards along Bulawayo Road in Harare.

They were remanded in custody to May 8 and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Source - Daily News

