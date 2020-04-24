News / National
Mnangagwa's office documents stolen, 2 arrested
24 Apr 2020 at 09:14hrs | Views
Two Harare men who allegedly used a vehicle-unlocking device to neutralize remote-controlled locking before stealing cash and official documents belonging to President Mnangagwa's office, appeared in court yesterday.
They were charged with theft from a motor vehicle after they took $5 000, US$528 and official documents belonging to the President's Office.
The car was parked at N. Richards along Bulawayo Road in Harare.
They were remanded in custody to May 8 and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.
They were charged with theft from a motor vehicle after they took $5 000, US$528 and official documents belonging to the President's Office.
The car was parked at N. Richards along Bulawayo Road in Harare.
They were remanded in custody to May 8 and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.
Source - Daily News