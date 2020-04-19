Latest News Editor's Choice


Smuggling has reached alarming levels along the Limpopo river

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
In the photo above, villagers from Beitbridge form a beeline across Limpopo River as they carry boxes of groceries from the South African side into Zimbabwe. Far in the sandy bed of the Limpopo River are donkeys waiting to cart the groceries to waiting trucks.

Smuggling has reached alarming levels along the river which separates the two neighbouring countries.
Smugglers operating in cahoots with security service personnel from both Zimbabwe and South Africa have reportedly opened unofficial border posts at a number of points along the Limpopo River, defying lockdowns to control the spread of coronavirus in both countries.

The spread of coronavirus through these points cannot be ruled out as safety has been thrown aside for greed, it has been established.

Source - Newsday

