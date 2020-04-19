Teachers unions cry for government intervention

News / National

by Daniel Ital, Harare Zimbabwe

The Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) and the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) have pointed out that their members are suffering under the current COVID-19 lockdown regulations.Three weeks ago, the country's President Emmerson Mnangagwa, initiated a nationwide lockdown which has relatively brought all of the country's sectors to a halt including the education sector.However, PTUZ chairperson Dr. Takavafira Zhou and ARTUZ spokesperson Nation Mudzitirwa said teachers and learners were having a hard time coping with the current lockdown regulations."The lockdown has greatly affected teachers largely because of their starvation wages and the continued increase of basic commodities. Our families are starving and government has not consulted educators widely so that they can continue their ambassadorial roles in appraising communities of the pandemic in rural areas in particular.There is a complete blackout of Infornation as many areas are not accessible to television and radio frequencies, while newspapers do not reach many areas and their production and distribution have also been affected by the lockdown," said Dr. Zhou.ARTUZ also shared the same sentiments citing that teachers and learners in rural areas were having a hard time in coping with the lockdown regulations."It's becoming more and more difficult, our members are starving, they can't continue with their small income generating projects to subside their paltry salary, those with chronic illnesses can not access medication and also some were locked away from their families. Our members are mostly located in rural areas where they do not have access to shops which offer swipe services hence, they can't do anything during a lockdown. Regardless, the government must distribute study materials giving first priority to exam classes since the poor children do not have access to online education," said Mudzitirwa.Despite minimal intervention by the government to mitigate the lost time during the lockdown. Some teachers have already taken it upon themselves to continue engaging with their learners through WhatsApp and for those at tertiary institutions through e-learning.However, it's not every learner who has access to the social media and e-learning platforms which has prompted international humanitarian agency UNICEF, to venture in and assist."UNICEF is working with the Education Cluster and Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education who are leading the Cluster in implementing the Education Cluster strategy for COVID-19 preparedness and response plan.The Cluster is focusing on four key areas which include, development of Information and Education Materials (IEC) and awareness raising to prevent and mitigate COVID-19 pandemic at schools, development of alternative education opportunities for children during school closure to ensure continuity of education, preparation for the back to school and opening better schools interventions, and exploring options for school feeding.UNICEF is working with the Cluster partners who represent NGOs and civil society to respond to this emergency. All options, short and long-term are being considered to ensure that the 4.6 million learners can continue their learning during this challenging crisis.This includes using digital and non-digital platforms such as print and radio programmes to reach as many children as possible. While resources are limited, priority is given to the rural and remote schools, especially the satellite school children and most vulnerable children, including those with disabilities.As resources become more available, more schools and learners will be reached," said James Maiden, chief of communications at UNICEF Zimbabwe.