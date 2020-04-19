Latest News Editor's Choice


WANTED: Police are looking for Rossetta Muzvidziwa

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 mins ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Republic Police have reported that its details in Mzilikazi are keen to interview a Bulawayo based ZUPCO official, Rossetta Muzvidziwa in connection with a case of Fraud involving ZWL$ 29 054, 00

According to the police, On the 8th of April the suspect presented a food allowance claim supposedly for point inspectors on deployment.

Some irregularities were noted on the voucher prompting an internal investigation which revealed that claims for non - existent employees were submitted and processed prejudicing the institution of the stated amount.

In an unrelated incident, on THE 23RD OF April  an unknown accused person cut and stole 900 metres of TelOne cables in Hillside, Bulawayo during the night. The security breach was detected at around 2300hrs but the accused was not located at the scene.

The police have warned members of the public against vandalising public utilities infrastructure.

ZRP requests anyone with information on this occurrence to report to their nearest police station or telephone Bulawayo Operations on 09885479/73547.




Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days