MDC Alliance Councillor Arrested for insulting ED
1 hr ago | Views
MDC Alliance ward 8 Chipinge Town Council Chrispen Rambu has been called to CID today for allegedly calling Emerson Mnangagwa a fool.
It is alleged that Rambu compared Mnangangwa to South African President Ramaphosa who announced R500 billion package.
MDC Alliance councillor is accused to have said that the head of state is a fool for failing to cater for citizens during lockdown.
According to allegations at the CID, Rambu has been quoted saying, "You won't doubt that we're having a fool for a head of state."
Chrispen Rambu is represented by Lawyer Rinonzi Gwamanda.
Source - Fanuel Chinowaita