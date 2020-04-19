Latest News Editor's Choice


MDC Alliance Councillor Arrested for insulting ED

by Fanuel Chinowaita
1 hr ago | Views
MDC Alliance ward 8 Chipinge Town Council Chrispen Rambu has been  called to CID today for allegedly calling Emerson Mnangagwa a fool.

It is alleged that Rambu compared Mnangangwa to South African President Ramaphosa who announced R500 billion package.

MDC Alliance councillor is accused  to have said that the head of state is a fool for failing to cater for citizens during lockdown.

According to allegations at the CID, Rambu has been quoted saying, "You won't doubt that we're having a fool for a head of state."

Chrispen Rambu is represented by Lawyer Rinonzi Gwamanda.

Source - Fanuel Chinowaita

Most Popular In 7 Days