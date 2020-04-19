Latest News Editor's Choice


Africa's response to COVID-19 gets thumbs up

by Busisani Ncube
1 hr ago | Views
The Pan-African Parliament (PAP) has praised African countries for aggressively fighting to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic as the number of confirmed cases continues to rise.

The plaudits come after South Africa and Morocco were praised for their efforts in slowing down COVID-19 transmissions.

The World Health Organisation's Mike Ryan hailed South Africa's strategy saying it was based on preparation, primary prevention, lockdown and enhanced surveillance.

International agencies have singled out Morocco's strategy as "one of the best in the world." The north African country has accelerated the pace of screening for potential COVID-19 infections, with a plan to perform 10,000 tests per day.

Africa had reported 26,863 cases by Thursday afternoon with 1,249 deaths. The numbers are rising every day.

Egypt (3,659) has the most cases in Africa, followed closely by South Africa (3,635) and then Morocco (3,537). Algeria (2,910) and Cameroon (1163) have equally recorded huge tallies despite the latter stopping to announce new infections last week.

"The international health crisis caused by COVID-19 is extraordinarily overwhelming. African countries, as the whole world have mobilized to face and win this unprecedented health war as a collective.

"Pan-African parliamentarians join the leaders of our continent in this tireless fight against this devastating pandemic for our societies," the Pan-African parly said.

The Assembly also praised His Majesty King Mohamed VI of Morocco "for his willingness to share knowledge and technology with the rest of the continent for the much-required manufacturing of equipment which are crucial in the treatment of COVID-19 patients".

It further welcomed efforts by several African leaders to join forces to build a common pool of financial and human resources to respond to COVID-19.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chairperson of the African Union (AU), recently appointed four Special Envoys tasked with soliciting rapid and concrete support as pledged by the G20, the European Union and other international financial institutions.

The appointment of the special envoys is expected to expedite the process of securing economic support to enable countries on the continent to respond swiftly to this grave public health emergency.

The Pan-African parly believes that solutions that are inclusive of all African countries will help the continent to definitively overcome the pandemic.

Source - Busisani Ncube

