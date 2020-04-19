Latest News Editor's Choice


Macheso performs live online tonight

by Staff reporter
SUNGURA musician Alick Macheso will tonight break from the norm and engage in a solo performance as a measure against the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19).

Macheso has a huge band comprising instrumentalists, backing vocalists, dancers and a logistics team and if they are all to converge at one place, this would be in violation of regulations against public gatherings.

This will be the second lockdown live session on Nash TV, which features on Facebook, after last week's edition which showcased several dancehall singers, among them Freeman and the Chillspot family.

The first episode was met with criticism in some quarters, with some saying the sharing of one microphone posed a health hazard.

Tonight's performance is something to look forward to as the singer will do a solo act.

