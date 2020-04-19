Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo still has 10 COVID-19 confirmed cases

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Bulawayo still has 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 contrary to an announcement, Thursday, that the city had recorded another case.

In its April 23 update, the Ministry of Health and Child Care, said that of the 101 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR machine) tests done in Bulawayo on April 22, one was positive for COVID-19 bringing all the confirmed cases in the country to 29.

However, it has since emerged that an error was made in recording the results as Bulawayo still has 10 cases and 28 nationally in Zimbabwe.

In an interview with CITE, Acting Provincial Medical Director for Bulawayo, Dr Welcome Mlilo acknowledged that the city had erred in recording 11 cases, as the laboratory had noted one sample was inconclusive.

"When we ran the samples, there was one that was reported positive but the laboratory had said it was inconclusive. We made the mistake of giving that information to the Ministry (of Health and Child Care) when the final results came in, all the samples tested negative. As it stands Bulawayo still has 10 cases, not 11," he explained.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care later released an updated update noting the disparity, reporting that the erred 11th case was not from a new test but a re-test.

"The Ministry would like to report that of the 101 PCR tests done in Bulawayo which had a pending result on 22 April, one was positive for COVID-19. However, the positive result was not for a new case but from a re-test of a case that has been reported previously.  The re-test was conducted in line with WHO guidelines for confirming clinical recovery. Therefore the positive result from Bulawayo was not for a new case," said the ministry.

The health ministry also noted that as of April 23, 2020 a total of 460 tests were done, giving a total of 5 450 screening and diagnostic COVID-19 tests done to date in the country.

Meanwhile, Dr Mlilo said all the nine patients in Bulawayo who were positive for COVID-19, were stable, and "considered well" at their homes.
"They are given medication, as they are reviewed and managed as per their case files," he said.

The acting PMD, also confirmed Patient Number 16 who had been admitted at Thorngrove was discharged and sent back to her family.

"She was discharged since all her contacts that is family members had contacted the virus as well. We also don't have a lot of resources, so it was deemed safe for her to go back to her home. We do keep checks on all patients to follow progress," he said

As to how the Bulawayo patients were surviving food-wise, Dr Mlilo said they had received some food donations but would have to compile more information on that.

Dr Mlilo also revealed that all residents of Qalisa Retirement village, where Ian Hyslop, the second Zimbabwean to die from COVID-19 lived, tested negative.

Source - cite.org

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Foreigners working in South African restuarents to lose jobs after lockdown

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Air Zimbabwe crafts post Covid-19 recovery strategy

59 mins ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwe govt releases latest Covid-19 stats

59 mins ago | 247 Views

Mnangagwa to deploy more soldiers to fortify lockdown?

1 hr ago | 338 Views

Switzerland pledge $2.3 million Zimbabwe and 4 other countries in SADC

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Convicted criminals among returnees from Botswana

1 hr ago | 242 Views

193 returnees test negative for Covid-19

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Macheso performs live online tonight

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Africa's response to COVID-19 gets thumbs up

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Latest on Prophet T B Joshua and Coronavirus

2 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Zimbabwe virus lockdown ravages ZSE as trading volumes crash

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Jonathan Moyo clashes with Chinese Ambassador

3 hrs ago | 1255 Views

MDC Alliance Councillor Arrested for insulting ED

5 hrs ago | 892 Views

Court orders ZBC, govt to ensure PLW access vital info on Covid 19 in friendly format

5 hrs ago | 257 Views

Price controls do not work says Ruhanya

5 hrs ago | 264 Views

BREAKING: 44 South African government officials infected with Coronavirus

5 hrs ago | 1502 Views

WANTED: Police are looking for Rossetta Muzvidziwa

6 hrs ago | 1578 Views

Zanu PF not covid-19 testing malaria cases just as China silenced Dr Li Wenliang and regardless of heavy price to pay

6 hrs ago | 529 Views

Teachers unions cry for government intervention

6 hrs ago | 689 Views

Smuggling has reached alarming levels along the Limpopo river

7 hrs ago | 1381 Views

Mnangagwa's office documents stolen, 2 arrested

7 hrs ago | 3445 Views

Mnangagwa's tricky test

8 hrs ago | 3086 Views

New local TV series on the cards

8 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 frontline nurses down tools

8 hrs ago | 809 Views

Social distancing a mere formality for Mbare flats

8 hrs ago | 276 Views

Respect foreign-based returnees

8 hrs ago | 302 Views

Virus that halted Zimbabwe from dreaming

8 hrs ago | 206 Views

Forex judgment haunts tax court

8 hrs ago | 339 Views

Fiscal indiscipline still rampant in govt

8 hrs ago | 53 Views

The missing factor in Zimbabwe's 'cut and paste' response to Covid-19

8 hrs ago | 216 Views

Audit exposes massive scam at National Microbiology Reference Laboratory

8 hrs ago | 347 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urged to rethink price controls

8 hrs ago | 385 Views

Shortages looming after price controls

8 hrs ago | 323 Views

Triple threat of COVID-19, food shortages and economic crisis

8 hrs ago | 68 Views

BCC to ban vending in CBD

8 hrs ago | 306 Views

Buyanga donates food parcels to Zimbabweans in SA

8 hrs ago | 406 Views

'Zimbabwe schools likely to open in August'

8 hrs ago | 928 Views

Zimbabwe doctors call for aggressive response to COVID-19

8 hrs ago | 139 Views

Postpone Zimsec examinations, says Parents

8 hrs ago | 457 Views

State wants judge's son's tried by retired judge

8 hrs ago | 484 Views

Doctors plot to drag Mnangagwa's govt to court again

8 hrs ago | 161 Views

COVID-19 presents opportunity to remodel Africa, says Tagwirei

8 hrs ago | 231 Views

Villagers feast on stray elephant

8 hrs ago | 434 Views

Cops accused of hoarding basic goods

8 hrs ago | 195 Views

Gwanda relocates vendors

9 hrs ago | 180 Views

Cops and rangers gang robs fishermen

9 hrs ago | 246 Views

Cash crisis hits Victoria Falls

9 hrs ago | 351 Views

GMB starts importing GMO maize for consumption in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 156 Views

Health workers receive Covid-19 risk allowances

9 hrs ago | 392 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days