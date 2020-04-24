Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

193 returnees test negative for Covid-19

by Staff reporter
24 Apr 2020 at 15:10hrs | Views
ONE hundred and ninety three Zimbabweans who returned home from Botswana and were quarantined in Bulawayo have tested negative for coronavirus (Covid-19), a senior government official has said.

Currently, Bulawayo Polytechnic College is housing 256 men, while 200 women and children are quarantined at the United College of Education (UCE).

Addressing journalists yesterday after touring both institutions to assess the returnees' welfare, deputy Labour and Social Welfare minister Lovemore Matuke said 193 have tested negative for Covid-19 and were waiting to be transported to their homes.

Matuke said it was the government's responsibility to transport the returnees home and the ministry was seized with making those arrangements although it was proving to be a headache since the returnees are from different areas across the country.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Muslims condemn Ramaphosa's cops for verbal abuse of Prophet Mohammed

9 mins ago | 2 Views

'Why I was arrested' Josphat Ngulube speaks out

3 hrs ago | 1411 Views

Beitbridge border is not opening on May 3

4 hrs ago | 1567 Views

Ex-top Zimbabwean soldier resists quarantine

4 hrs ago | 2251 Views

Corruption is eating into the lockdown

4 hrs ago | 912 Views

Lessons from Donald Trump

4 hrs ago | 916 Views

First isolation inmate gets all-clear

4 hrs ago | 534 Views

Bulawayo shuts down CBD markets

4 hrs ago | 933 Views

The untold story of how young Kasukurewe changed the course of Zimbabwe's history

4 hrs ago | 1734 Views

Chamisa's MP pitches at Mnangagwa donation ceremony

4 hrs ago | 939 Views

Twitter 'suitor' scores date with Mahere

4 hrs ago | 428 Views

Pokello reaches out to pregnant women

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

'Faulty' COVID-19 test kits cause confusion

4 hrs ago | 336 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 figures raise eyebrows

4 hrs ago | 504 Views

Zimra set to miss revenue targets

4 hrs ago | 115 Views

Covid-19 fears as gold rush erupts in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 402 Views

Thorngrove temporarily closed for renovations

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Ex-Zipra top commander wallows in poverty

4 hrs ago | 350 Views

Beitbridge border fence row escalates in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 387 Views

Constitutional ramifications of Khupe-Chamisa judgement

4 hrs ago | 685 Views

Lockdown puts pregnant Zimbabwe women at risk

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

UK Ambassador to Zimbabwe falls foul of emoji etiquette

4 hrs ago | 392 Views

Zimbabwe mobile network operators face losses as costs mount

5 hrs ago | 160 Views

BCC to set up market stalls in suburbs

5 hrs ago | 233 Views

Govt targets errant gas retailers

5 hrs ago | 245 Views

Crossing points during Zimbabwe/ Rhodesia bush war

5 hrs ago | 285 Views

June exams pushed back by a month

5 hrs ago | 369 Views

Mthuli Ncube to review budget

5 hrs ago | 223 Views

Health workers shun COVID-19 testing

5 hrs ago | 208 Views

ZSE donates levies to Govt

5 hrs ago | 64 Views

Systematic mealie-meal distribution for Cowdray Park

5 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zinwa to blame for Bulawayo water crisis

5 hrs ago | 173 Views

Outcry as Covid-19 critical protective suits are given to security guards

5 hrs ago | 157 Views

Leopard killer acquitted

5 hrs ago | 272 Views

No date for Ekusileni Medical Centre opening

5 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zimbabwe pupils to receive lessons through radio

5 hrs ago | 174 Views

Mnangagwa mourns principal security officer

5 hrs ago | 271 Views

Bosso splash $380,000 on grounds

5 hrs ago | 154 Views

Ginimbi and his money

5 hrs ago | 292 Views

Auxillia Mnangagwa consoles aide's family

5 hrs ago | 203 Views

Zimbabwe prisons brace for killer virus

5 hrs ago | 105 Views

Don't Africans get tired of being poor?

5 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabweans in South Africa troubled over pending jobs losses

5 hrs ago | 345 Views

Coronavirus: Schools opening put on hold

8 hrs ago | 2251 Views

MDC Alliance Councillor Granted $500 bail for calling Mnangagwa a fool

8 hrs ago | 794 Views

Duo nabbed at lockdown roadblock, jailed

8 hrs ago | 2031 Views

Coronavirus: Madzibaba goes digital

9 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Economic decline, COVID-19 and the vulnerable labour

9 hrs ago | 295 Views

Zimbabwe records a budget surplus, But

9 hrs ago | 615 Views

Zimbabweans are not the problem in South Africa, Big business is

9 hrs ago | 4757 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days