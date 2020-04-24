193 returnees test negative for Covid-19

News / National

by Staff reporter

ONE hundred and ninety three Zimbabweans who returned home from Botswana and were quarantined in Bulawayo have tested negative for coronavirus (Covid-19), a senior government official has said.Currently, Bulawayo Polytechnic College is housing 256 men, while 200 women and children are quarantined at the United College of Education (UCE).Addressing journalists yesterday after touring both institutions to assess the returnees' welfare, deputy Labour and Social Welfare minister Lovemore Matuke said 193 have tested negative for Covid-19 and were waiting to be transported to their homes.Matuke said it was the government's responsibility to transport the returnees home and the ministry was seized with making those arrangements although it was proving to be a headache since the returnees are from different areas across the country.