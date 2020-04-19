Convicted criminals among returnees from Botswana

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Deputy Labour and Social Welfare minister Lovemore Matuke has revealed that among the returnees are convicted criminals who were granted clemency by the Botswana government and deported.There are also Zimbabweans working in the neighbouring country as well as shoppers who were stuck on the other side of the border while trying to stock up food supplies in preparation for the lockdown."In the group, there are criminals who were deported because of this Covid-19 in Botswana. As the government, we have ensured they are free from Covid-19," the deputy minister said.Matuke tasked the social welfare department to follow up on the deportees to check if they have enough food when they get home so that the government can provide basic commodities to enable them to settle without challenges.He also urged them to stay at home when they get there, adding that rapid response teams would make follow-ups for another round of Covid-19 testing.