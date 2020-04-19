Mnangagwa to deploy more soldiers to fortify lockdown?

News / National

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa is considering deploying more soldiers to help enforce the national coronavirus lockdown, as public discipline during the current stay-at-home order continues to slide.Mnangagwa's spokesperson George Charamba confirmed to a local daily that more soldiers were being considered for deployment, especially in residential areas in towns.Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe also warned that police would not hesitate to introduce more drastic measures to enforce discipline among defiant citizens.Meanwhile, national police spokesperson Paul Nyathi has revealed that more people are being arrested for continuing to violate the stay-at-home order.This comes as the country is racing against time to test as many people as possible for the lethal coronavirus — ahead of the approaching winter season, which could complicate the management of the global pandemic.