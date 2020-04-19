Zimbabwe govt releases latest Covid-19 stats

News / National

by Staff reporter

A TOTAL of 460 tests for Covid-19 were done across the country yesterday bringing to 5 450 the number of screening and diagnostic tests done to date, the Ministry of Health and Child Care has revealed."Of the 101 PCR tests done in Bulawayo on 22 April 2020, one was positive for Covid-19, which brought the country's number of confirmed cases to 29 with two recoveries and four deaths."However, all the PCR tests done in Harare and Bulawayo yesterday (23 April 2020) were negative. More details will be given on the latest case of Covid-19 diagnosed in Bulawayo," the ministry noted in a statement.The Ministry of Health and Child Care noted that it continues to be on high alert to the Covid-19 pandemic and would like to remind the nation that the most effective ways to protect themselves and others against the virus are to practise good personal hygiene and exercise social distancing.Mash West has so far conducted 26 tests, Mat North 29, Manicaland 29, Masvingo 10, Mash East 23, Mash Central 11, Mat South 60, Midlands 46, Harare 70 and Bulawayo 156.The number of cases confirmed stand at Mat North 1, Bulawayo 11, Harare 12, Mash East 4 and Mash West 1.