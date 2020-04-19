Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo records new coronavirus case

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe have risen to 29, the ministry of health announced on Friday.

The latest case was detected during testing at Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo on April 22, the ministry said but provided no further details.

The positive test takes Bulawayo cases to 11, one behind Harare.

The country has reported four official deaths from the coronavirus to date, the oldest an 82-year-old woman from Mhondoro and the youngest a 30-year-old man.

Only two people have recovered since the country reported its first case on March 20.

Worldwide deaths from the Covid-19 epidemic, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, rose to 191,081 as at 8AM on Friday from 2,726,752 infections. At least 749,849 people had made a recovery.

The Zimbabwe government imposed a national lockdown from March 30 until May 3 in a bid to control the spread of the virus. Officials fear a spike in cases during the coming winter season.

Source - zimlive

