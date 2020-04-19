Madzibaba busted

News / National

by Staff reporter

Scores of people are flocking self-styled prophet, Madzibaba Nzira's shrine in Hobhouse, Mutare, as they seek spiritual healing in breach of the national lockdown restrictions, the Weekender has established.Early this week, police had to disperse the crowd that was queuing up to consult the prophet on various spiritual problems.Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa said law enforcement agents are determined to ensure that physical distancing is observed so as to stop the spread of Covid-19."People should take heed of the lockdown restrictions and desist from such gatherings. They should abide by the lockdown rules and regulations for the sake of their own safety," he said.When contacted for comment, Madzibaba Nzira defended himself."I have been encouraging people to maintain physical distancing and follow the lockdown restrictions. However, some of them do not take heed and end up stampeding to get into my shrine," he said, adding that some have even vowed not to return to their homes until they consult him."This leaves me very worried because Covid-19 is real," said Madzibaba Nzira.Covid-19 has claimed thousands of lives globally. On Sunday, Government extended Zimbabwe's lockdown by 14 days. The lockdown seeks to contain the spread of the pandemic.