Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Madzibaba busted

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Scores of people are flocking self-styled prophet, Madzibaba Nzira's shrine in Hobhouse, Mutare, as they seek spiritual healing in breach of the national lockdown restrictions, the Weekender has established.

Early this week, police had to disperse the crowd that was queuing up to consult the prophet on various spiritual problems.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa said law enforcement agents are determined to ensure that physical distancing is observed so as to stop the spread of Covid-19.

"People should take heed of the lockdown restrictions and desist from such gatherings. They should abide by the lockdown rules and regulations for the sake of their own safety," he said.

When contacted for comment, Madzibaba Nzira defended himself.

"I have been encouraging people to maintain physical distancing and follow the lockdown restrictions. However, some of them do not take heed and end up stampeding to get into my shrine," he said, adding that some have even vowed not to return to their homes until they consult him.

"This leaves me very worried because Covid-19 is real," said Madzibaba Nzira.

Covid-19 has claimed thousands of lives globally.  On Sunday, Government extended Zimbabwe's lockdown by 14 days. The lockdown seeks to contain the spread of the pandemic.



Source - manicapost

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTO: Josphat Ngulube freed from prison

5 mins ago | 8 Views

Ramaphosa an 'ape trying to act like a first world president says SA woman

1 hr ago | 436 Views

Mnangagwa vs Ramaphosa sees man charged for insulting president

1 hr ago | 375 Views

Masiyiwa declares war on COVID-19...deploys 100 000 test kits to ramp up testing in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 381 Views

Bulawayo records new coronavirus case

2 hrs ago | 903 Views

Zimbabweans working in South African restaurants to lose jobs after lockdown

3 hrs ago | 2229 Views

Air Zimbabwe crafts post Covid-19 recovery strategy

4 hrs ago | 345 Views

Zimbabwe govt releases latest Covid-19 stats

4 hrs ago | 1204 Views

Mnangagwa to deploy more soldiers to fortify lockdown?

4 hrs ago | 997 Views

Switzerland pledge $2.3 million Zimbabwe and 4 other countries in SADC

4 hrs ago | 346 Views

Convicted criminals among returnees from Botswana

4 hrs ago | 670 Views

193 returnees test negative for Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 227 Views

Bulawayo still has 10 COVID-19 confirmed cases

4 hrs ago | 175 Views

Macheso performs live online tonight

4 hrs ago | 375 Views

Africa's response to COVID-19 gets thumbs up

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

Latest on Prophet T B Joshua and Coronavirus

5 hrs ago | 1773 Views

Zimbabwe virus lockdown ravages ZSE as trading volumes crash

5 hrs ago | 138 Views

Jonathan Moyo clashes with Chinese Ambassador

6 hrs ago | 1833 Views

MDC Alliance Councillor Arrested for insulting ED

7 hrs ago | 1197 Views

Court orders ZBC, govt to ensure PLW access vital info on Covid 19 in friendly format

7 hrs ago | 302 Views

Price controls do not work says Ruhanya

7 hrs ago | 303 Views

BREAKING: 44 South African government officials infected with Coronavirus

8 hrs ago | 1813 Views

WANTED: Police are looking for Rossetta Muzvidziwa

8 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Zanu PF not covid-19 testing malaria cases just as China silenced Dr Li Wenliang and regardless of heavy price to pay

9 hrs ago | 560 Views

Teachers unions cry for government intervention

9 hrs ago | 779 Views

Smuggling has reached alarming levels along the Limpopo river

10 hrs ago | 1651 Views

Mnangagwa's office documents stolen, 2 arrested

10 hrs ago | 5135 Views

Mnangagwa's tricky test

10 hrs ago | 3988 Views

New local TV series on the cards

10 hrs ago | 231 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 frontline nurses down tools

10 hrs ago | 851 Views

Social distancing a mere formality for Mbare flats

10 hrs ago | 304 Views

Respect foreign-based returnees

10 hrs ago | 316 Views

Virus that halted Zimbabwe from dreaming

10 hrs ago | 232 Views

Forex judgment haunts tax court

11 hrs ago | 372 Views

Fiscal indiscipline still rampant in govt

11 hrs ago | 61 Views

The missing factor in Zimbabwe's 'cut and paste' response to Covid-19

11 hrs ago | 227 Views

Audit exposes massive scam at National Microbiology Reference Laboratory

11 hrs ago | 373 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urged to rethink price controls

11 hrs ago | 443 Views

Shortages looming after price controls

11 hrs ago | 353 Views

Triple threat of COVID-19, food shortages and economic crisis

11 hrs ago | 72 Views

BCC to ban vending in CBD

11 hrs ago | 343 Views

Buyanga donates food parcels to Zimbabweans in SA

11 hrs ago | 472 Views

'Zimbabwe schools likely to open in August'

11 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Zimbabwe doctors call for aggressive response to COVID-19

11 hrs ago | 143 Views

Postpone Zimsec examinations, says Parents

11 hrs ago | 613 Views

State wants judge's son's tried by retired judge

11 hrs ago | 565 Views

Doctors plot to drag Mnangagwa's govt to court again

11 hrs ago | 179 Views

COVID-19 presents opportunity to remodel Africa, says Tagwirei

11 hrs ago | 257 Views

Villagers feast on stray elephant

11 hrs ago | 511 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days