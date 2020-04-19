Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Masiyiwa declares war on COVID-19...deploys 100 000 test kits to ramp up testing in Zimbabwe

by Agencies
1 hr ago | Views
Pan-African businessman Strive Masiyiwa has given 100 000 test kits for use in testing people from vulnerable and poor communities in Zimbabwe for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Masiyiwa has recently been stressing the importance of ‘testing and tracing' in arresting the spread of the deadly virus.

Writing on his Facebook blog, he challenges private companies to think differently in this crisis and consider conducting COVID-19 tests, in order to triumph in the "war" against coronavirus.

Masiyiwa writes:

"Why can't private companies do the testing (for COVID-19)?

"Why can't the nurse at my private doctor's practice do the test?

#Why does testing have to be so mysterious?!

I'm an entrepreneur, and my #Mindset is about asking ‘uncommon questions'.

"In Zimbabwe, Vaya Ambulance has 70 Ambulances, with trained Paramedics.

"They can easily be trained, and equipped to go to anyone's house for a fee, and carry out a test. They can even go to a company and test their staff.

"Why not?

"We can send all the results to a government database, using an App!
Why not?!

"I asked my team at Vaya Ambulance. ‘What do you need?'"
(They answered:) "Test kits?"

"I immediately arranged 100,000 for them!

Next?
(They said) "PPE".

"I immediately arranged 100,000. They should have arrived by now!

"We will start offering free testing for people from vulnerable groups by mid May.

"We plan to ramp up to 10,000 tests per day!

"Folks. I don't play O!
"I'm at war with this Covid, because it is messing up my business and affecting my customers. Mess with my customers, then you are messing with me!

"Covid-19, I'm coming for you!"

"Let's fight this thing, and get back to business."






Source - Agencies

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ramaphosa an 'ape trying to act like a first world president says SA woman

38 mins ago | 148 Views

Mnangagwa vs Ramaphosa sees man charged for insulting president

41 mins ago | 171 Views

Madzibaba busted

2 hrs ago | 553 Views

Bulawayo records new coronavirus case

2 hrs ago | 660 Views

Zimbabweans working in South African restaurants to lose jobs after lockdown

2 hrs ago | 1655 Views

Air Zimbabwe crafts post Covid-19 recovery strategy

3 hrs ago | 284 Views

Zimbabwe govt releases latest Covid-19 stats

3 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Mnangagwa to deploy more soldiers to fortify lockdown?

3 hrs ago | 922 Views

Switzerland pledge $2.3 million Zimbabwe and 4 other countries in SADC

4 hrs ago | 318 Views

Convicted criminals among returnees from Botswana

4 hrs ago | 628 Views

193 returnees test negative for Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 214 Views

Bulawayo still has 10 COVID-19 confirmed cases

4 hrs ago | 163 Views

Macheso performs live online tonight

4 hrs ago | 294 Views

Africa's response to COVID-19 gets thumbs up

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Latest on Prophet T B Joshua and Coronavirus

5 hrs ago | 1655 Views

Zimbabwe virus lockdown ravages ZSE as trading volumes crash

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

Jonathan Moyo clashes with Chinese Ambassador

6 hrs ago | 1718 Views

MDC Alliance Councillor Arrested for insulting ED

7 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Court orders ZBC, govt to ensure PLW access vital info on Covid 19 in friendly format

7 hrs ago | 298 Views

Price controls do not work says Ruhanya

7 hrs ago | 298 Views

BREAKING: 44 South African government officials infected with Coronavirus

7 hrs ago | 1764 Views

WANTED: Police are looking for Rossetta Muzvidziwa

8 hrs ago | 1719 Views

Zanu PF not covid-19 testing malaria cases just as China silenced Dr Li Wenliang and regardless of heavy price to pay

8 hrs ago | 553 Views

Teachers unions cry for government intervention

8 hrs ago | 761 Views

Smuggling has reached alarming levels along the Limpopo river

9 hrs ago | 1593 Views

Mnangagwa's office documents stolen, 2 arrested

9 hrs ago | 4762 Views

Mnangagwa's tricky test

10 hrs ago | 3774 Views

New local TV series on the cards

10 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 frontline nurses down tools

10 hrs ago | 847 Views

Social distancing a mere formality for Mbare flats

10 hrs ago | 295 Views

Respect foreign-based returnees

10 hrs ago | 311 Views

Virus that halted Zimbabwe from dreaming

10 hrs ago | 224 Views

Forex judgment haunts tax court

10 hrs ago | 366 Views

Fiscal indiscipline still rampant in govt

10 hrs ago | 61 Views

The missing factor in Zimbabwe's 'cut and paste' response to Covid-19

10 hrs ago | 225 Views

Audit exposes massive scam at National Microbiology Reference Laboratory

10 hrs ago | 367 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urged to rethink price controls

10 hrs ago | 427 Views

Shortages looming after price controls

10 hrs ago | 349 Views

Triple threat of COVID-19, food shortages and economic crisis

10 hrs ago | 72 Views

BCC to ban vending in CBD

10 hrs ago | 332 Views

Buyanga donates food parcels to Zimbabweans in SA

10 hrs ago | 452 Views

'Zimbabwe schools likely to open in August'

10 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Zimbabwe doctors call for aggressive response to COVID-19

10 hrs ago | 141 Views

Postpone Zimsec examinations, says Parents

10 hrs ago | 564 Views

State wants judge's son's tried by retired judge

10 hrs ago | 547 Views

Doctors plot to drag Mnangagwa's govt to court again

10 hrs ago | 174 Views

COVID-19 presents opportunity to remodel Africa, says Tagwirei

10 hrs ago | 248 Views

Villagers feast on stray elephant

10 hrs ago | 483 Views

Cops accused of hoarding basic goods

10 hrs ago | 215 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days