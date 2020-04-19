Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

PHOTO: Josphat Ngulube freed from prison

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
Losing Bulawayo Central Member of Parliament Candidate Josphat Mzaca Ngulube has finally tasted freedom after a warrant of liberty was served to him.

Justice Martin Makonese recently granted Ngulube ZWL$2000 bail pending appeal against his seven-year sentence for public violence during the January 2019 shutdown protests.

Mzaca and three other accomplices were convicted by Bulawayo Provincial magistrate Tinashe Tashaya in November 2019.

As part of the bail conditions, Justice Makonese ordered that Ngulube reports every fortnight at Tshabalala police station and he continues to stay at his place of residence in Tshabalala.




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Thieves break into Zodwa Wabantu's house

32 mins ago | 116 Views

Joshua Nkomo married his step-mother’s sister

44 mins ago | 477 Views

Ramaphosa an 'ape trying to act like a first world president says SA woman

3 hrs ago | 1460 Views

Mnangagwa vs Ramaphosa sees man charged for insulting president

3 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Masiyiwa declares war on COVID-19...deploys 100 000 test kits to ramp up testing in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 1052 Views

Madzibaba busted

4 hrs ago | 1552 Views

Bulawayo records new coronavirus case

4 hrs ago | 1840 Views

Zimbabweans working in South African restaurants to lose jobs after lockdown

5 hrs ago | 3958 Views

Air Zimbabwe crafts post Covid-19 recovery strategy

6 hrs ago | 495 Views

Zimbabwe govt releases latest Covid-19 stats

6 hrs ago | 1486 Views

Mnangagwa to deploy more soldiers to fortify lockdown?

6 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Switzerland pledge $2.3 million Zimbabwe and 4 other countries in SADC

6 hrs ago | 424 Views

Convicted criminals among returnees from Botswana

6 hrs ago | 802 Views

193 returnees test negative for Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 285 Views

Bulawayo still has 10 COVID-19 confirmed cases

6 hrs ago | 222 Views

Macheso performs live online tonight

6 hrs ago | 646 Views

Africa's response to COVID-19 gets thumbs up

6 hrs ago | 139 Views

Latest on Prophet T B Joshua and Coronavirus

7 hrs ago | 2199 Views

Zimbabwe virus lockdown ravages ZSE as trading volumes crash

7 hrs ago | 155 Views

Jonathan Moyo clashes with Chinese Ambassador

8 hrs ago | 2228 Views

MDC Alliance Councillor Arrested for insulting ED

9 hrs ago | 1362 Views

Court orders ZBC, govt to ensure PLW access vital info on Covid 19 in friendly format

9 hrs ago | 316 Views

Price controls do not work says Ruhanya

9 hrs ago | 323 Views

BREAKING: 44 South African government officials infected with Coronavirus

10 hrs ago | 2054 Views

WANTED: Police are looking for Rossetta Muzvidziwa

10 hrs ago | 1913 Views

Zanu PF not covid-19 testing malaria cases just as China silenced Dr Li Wenliang and regardless of heavy price to pay

11 hrs ago | 605 Views

Teachers unions cry for government intervention

11 hrs ago | 832 Views

Smuggling has reached alarming levels along the Limpopo river

12 hrs ago | 1898 Views

Mnangagwa's office documents stolen, 2 arrested

12 hrs ago | 6678 Views

Mnangagwa's tricky test

12 hrs ago | 4619 Views

New local TV series on the cards

12 hrs ago | 247 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 frontline nurses down tools

12 hrs ago | 887 Views

Social distancing a mere formality for Mbare flats

12 hrs ago | 322 Views

Respect foreign-based returnees

12 hrs ago | 338 Views

Virus that halted Zimbabwe from dreaming

12 hrs ago | 249 Views

Forex judgment haunts tax court

13 hrs ago | 408 Views

Fiscal indiscipline still rampant in govt

13 hrs ago | 71 Views

The missing factor in Zimbabwe's 'cut and paste' response to Covid-19

13 hrs ago | 257 Views

Audit exposes massive scam at National Microbiology Reference Laboratory

13 hrs ago | 395 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urged to rethink price controls

13 hrs ago | 476 Views

Shortages looming after price controls

13 hrs ago | 398 Views

Triple threat of COVID-19, food shortages and economic crisis

13 hrs ago | 77 Views

BCC to ban vending in CBD

13 hrs ago | 373 Views

Buyanga donates food parcels to Zimbabweans in SA

13 hrs ago | 542 Views

'Zimbabwe schools likely to open in August'

13 hrs ago | 1130 Views

Zimbabwe doctors call for aggressive response to COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 157 Views

Postpone Zimsec examinations, says Parents

13 hrs ago | 773 Views

State wants judge's son's tried by retired judge

13 hrs ago | 600 Views

Doctors plot to drag Mnangagwa's govt to court again

13 hrs ago | 191 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days