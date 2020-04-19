PHOTO: Josphat Ngulube freed from prison

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Losing Bulawayo Central Member of Parliament Candidate Josphat Mzaca Ngulube has finally tasted freedom after a warrant of liberty was served to him.Justice Martin Makonese recently granted Ngulube ZWL$2000 bail pending appeal against his seven-year sentence for public violence during the January 2019 shutdown protests.Mzaca and three other accomplices were convicted by Bulawayo Provincial magistrate Tinashe Tashaya in November 2019.As part of the bail conditions, Justice Makonese ordered that Ngulube reports every fortnight at Tshabalala police station and he continues to stay at his place of residence in Tshabalala.