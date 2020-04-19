Joshua Nkomo married his step-mother’s sister

News / National

Thomas Nyongolo Nkomo was married to Gogo Mlimo Hadebe and the couple was blessed with seven children: Paul (died at 7), Alice (died in 1998), Joshua, Otillia (and her twin, who passed away in infancy), Stephen (died in 2003) and Edward.



In 1942, Gogo Hadebe passed away, and Thomas Nkomo had to look for a new wife and he settled for Mama Elizabeth Mafuyana, who is still surviving. She bore him four children: Patrick, Regina, Margaret and Clara.



At the wedding of Thomas and Elizabeth, Joshua met Joanna, sister to Elizabeth and fell in love and they later married and were blessed with Themba, Thandiwe, Tutani, Michael and Louise.

The Founding ZAPU leader and ZPRA Commander General Joshua Nkomo is a character larger than life and who is known for many great exploits that led Zimbabwe to attain her Independence from the white minority regime in 1980.One tiny juicy story that has not been told in full concerning the life of General Josh, as he was affectionately known, is that he married his step mother's sister.The later Father Zimbabwe gives us a peep into this intimate secret in his book The story of my life on page 39.The story is confirmed by his son Michael Nkomo during an interview with journalist Garikai Mazara in 2017.