Mnangagwa's aide dies in motorcade road accident

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa

ONE aide of Auxillia Mnangagwa's died this morning while three others got injured when a speeding Toyota Hilux vehicle he was travelling in veered off the road at Mavhuradonha range, Muzarabani in Mashonaland Central province.Sources familiar to the incident allege the speeding vehicle failed to negotiate a curve on their way to Muzarabani for a COVID-19 awareness campaign by Mnangagwa."The speeding vehicle overturned soon after completing Mavhuradonha range and five people who were on board were injured," said the source."We rushed to the scene where we rendered first aid before taking them to Muzarabani clinic."It is further alleged that the security details were subsequently airlifted to Harare where one aide died.However, Mnangagwa could not proceed to Muzarabani after the accident and had to send a representative who concertized people donated food jumpers and sanitizers at Chidikamwedzi primary and Kabatamukombe primary in Muzarabani district respectively.