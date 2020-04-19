Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe gets US$70 million only to fight Covid-19

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE country has so far received US$70 million in cash and millions more in kind from international cooperating partners, a Cabinet minister has said.

In an interview after touring Midlands State University (MSU) which is manufacturing hand sanitisers and making face masks in Gweru yesterday, Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube said Government was grateful to international and local partners who were helping in the fight against Covid-19. He commended local companies and universities that are also complementing Government efforts.

The Minister said a system is in place to account for all donated funds.

"We are also grateful to our international cooperating partners who have contributed to this to support Government fight Covid-19 pandemic. Added up so far and I am just talking about money in dollars and cents, we are in the region of over US$70 million for now and that is excluding donations in kind from all over and that is including UAE, Jack Ma Foundation, China and from other countries around the world and we have also received support from local Zimbabweans who have donated cash. I just looked at the balance from the crises response fund and the balance is growing every day," said Minister Ncube.

"Locally we have companies that are donating PPE equipment and other things. All that is valuable and at the end of the day we will value it all and share with the nation how much we received. So, we have a full accounting system to be applied to show how these resources would have been used." He said Government is expecting a drop in revenue inflows due to Covid-19 which is a negative development in terms of coming up with funds to support Government programmes.

The Minister said Government is also faced with a lot of obligations which include cash payments to vulnerable groups so that they don't starve due to difficulties brought about by the threat of Covid-19.

"We expect a drop in revenue collection due to Covid-19. We collect taxes from people, from citizens, companies and others and imports and we actually expect a drop but that's expected. We would also expect a slightly bigger deficit this year. Last year we archived a small surplus of $437 million which is good for the whole year. It was not an easy year but we still managed to balance the books and against this year we would like to balance the books but we are aware of the pressure that the Covid 19 has put pressure on revenues," said Minister Ncube.

"It not just lost revenue but we also have expenditure of course. We are going to start paying one million citizens $200 per person per month and we are going to expand that because we are aware that there are 3,5 million citizens in need of assistance in urban and rural areas and that costs money and so we are working on a bigger recovery stimulus package post-Covid-19 or post-lockdown to support our industry to make sure that people don't lose jobs. That costs money. So, we have two situations were on one hand the revenue has dropped slightly and on the other hand there is the demand to support people which has increased. So, we expect a bigger deficit than expected. But it's for a good cause because every country is trying to do the same to respond in a similar way."

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

7 detectives put on self-isolation

53 mins ago | 127 Views

Man hangs self over wife's infidelity

54 mins ago | 122 Views

Victoria Falls record decade-high flows

54 mins ago | 102 Views

Zacc commissioner staying away from MDC

55 mins ago | 132 Views

Aide dies in Mnangagwa accident

56 mins ago | 120 Views

COVID-19 testing: Zimbabwe's litmus test

57 mins ago | 36 Views

Harare's chickens coming home to roost

58 mins ago | 128 Views

My arrest was unreasonable: MDC MP

58 mins ago | 47 Views

'Chamisa's MDC behind UK returning citizens' hotel accommodation demands'

1 hr ago | 371 Views

War vets, IIB respond to Bulawayo water crisis

1 hr ago | 176 Views

Zimbabwe opposition continues to be plagued by division and confusion

1 hr ago | 314 Views

Govt apologises to deportees

1 hr ago | 417 Views

ZBCtv runs out of content

1 hr ago | 274 Views

BCC implements five-day water shutdown

1 hr ago | 127 Views

CONFIRMED - Mugabe coup announcer's attacker among UK returnees

2 hrs ago | 630 Views

Second tests confirm woman died of Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 358 Views

Senior MDC Alliance official's cow stolen

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa's aide dies in motorcade road accident

11 hrs ago | 3997 Views

Cabinet hawks, fearful of civil unrest, forced 14, instead 21, day lockdown extension – pyrrhic victory as covid-19 marches on

11 hrs ago | 2008 Views

WATCH: Thieves break into Zodwa Wabantu's house

12 hrs ago | 2346 Views

Joshua Nkomo married his step-mother’s sister

12 hrs ago | 5800 Views

PHOTO: Josphat Ngulube freed from prison

14 hrs ago | 2366 Views

Ramaphosa an 'ape trying to act like a first world president says SA woman

15 hrs ago | 3377 Views

Mnangagwa vs Ramaphosa sees man charged for insulting president

15 hrs ago | 2541 Views

Masiyiwa declares war on COVID-19...deploys 100 000 test kits to ramp up testing in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 1677 Views

Madzibaba busted

16 hrs ago | 2330 Views

Bulawayo records new coronavirus case

16 hrs ago | 2515 Views

Zimbabweans working in South African restaurants to lose jobs after lockdown

16 hrs ago | 6599 Views

Air Zimbabwe crafts post Covid-19 recovery strategy

17 hrs ago | 781 Views

Zimbabwe govt releases latest Covid-19 stats

17 hrs ago | 2287 Views

Mnangagwa to deploy more soldiers to fortify lockdown?

18 hrs ago | 1553 Views

Switzerland pledge $2.3 million Zimbabwe and 4 other countries in SADC

18 hrs ago | 546 Views

Convicted criminals among returnees from Botswana

18 hrs ago | 1104 Views

193 returnees test negative for Covid-19

18 hrs ago | 400 Views

Macheso performs live online tonight

18 hrs ago | 1064 Views

Latest on Prophet T B Joshua and Coronavirus

19 hrs ago | 3177 Views

Jonathan Moyo clashes with Chinese Ambassador

20 hrs ago | 3258 Views

MDC Alliance Councillor Arrested for insulting ED

21 hrs ago | 1570 Views

BREAKING: 44 South African government officials infected with Coronavirus

21 hrs ago | 2478 Views

WANTED: Police are looking for Rossetta Muzvidziwa

22 hrs ago | 2281 Views

Zanu PF not covid-19 testing malaria cases just as China silenced Dr Li Wenliang and regardless of heavy price to pay

23 hrs ago | 709 Views

Teachers unions cry for government intervention

23 hrs ago | 990 Views

Smuggling has reached alarming levels along the Limpopo river

24 hrs ago | 2444 Views

Mnangagwa's office documents stolen, 2 arrested

24 hrs ago | 8063 Views

Mnangagwa's tricky test

24 hrs ago | 6363 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 frontline nurses down tools

24 hrs ago | 989 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days