Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zacc commissioner staying away from MDC

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZIMBABWE Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) commissioner Jessie Majome will not be going back to the MDC regardless of the Supreme Court ruling which reinstated structures elected at the party congress in 2014.

Majome said she had left the party voluntarily in 2018 and would not be going back regardless of the Supreme Court ruling which reinstates her as a member of the MDC national executive.

"Which part of the ruling says one should go back to the MDC no matter what... I left the MDC voluntarily, I was not even fired so I don't see why I should be dragged into a mess that I am not party of," she said.

Majome contested in the 2018 general elections as an independent candidate following a fallout with her party in primary elections and lost. She was later appointed a commissioner at Zacc, a post she currently holds.

A shadowy youth group calling itself Zimbabwe National Youth Advocacy Group was calling on the Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda to act on Majome whom they alleged to be a political player in the MDC.

"We understand that the said judgment has the effect of reinstating the 2014 MDC-T leadership structures... if our interpretation is correct it means that all the people who were members of the MDC-T leadership including Madam Jessie Majome who was deputy secretary for legal affairs have been restored to their former positions and are now members of the MDC-T."

"The development has an automatic effect of terminating Majome's membership in Zacc. Section 236 (3) of the Constitution as read with section 256 of the same Constitution makes it clear that if a member of the commission becomes a member of a political party, he or she ceases to be a member of the commission concerned ," reads the statement.

Former MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu said he would not be re-joining the party and would therefore not speak on its behalf.

"I am not joining or going back to the MDC-T. I have moved on and as it stands, I am an independent advocate of democracy with no links to any party," he said.

Sources close to Gutu said he was unhappy to get a low level position after having been elected MDC-T vice-president and funded most of its campaigns in the 2018 general elections.

"He does not want to continue to be used and he sees this Supreme Court ruling as an opportunity for some people to gain power while he is being relegated to a spokesperson," said a source.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

7 detectives put on self-isolation

1 hr ago | 300 Views

Man hangs self over wife's infidelity

1 hr ago | 300 Views

Victoria Falls record decade-high flows

1 hr ago | 229 Views

Aide dies in Mnangagwa accident

1 hr ago | 297 Views

COVID-19 testing: Zimbabwe's litmus test

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Harare's chickens coming home to roost

1 hr ago | 285 Views

My arrest was unreasonable: MDC MP

1 hr ago | 92 Views

'Chamisa's MDC behind UK returning citizens' hotel accommodation demands'

2 hrs ago | 446 Views

War vets, IIB respond to Bulawayo water crisis

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zimbabwe opposition continues to be plagued by division and confusion

2 hrs ago | 368 Views

Zimbabwe gets US$70 million only to fight Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 270 Views

Govt apologises to deportees

2 hrs ago | 479 Views

ZBCtv runs out of content

2 hrs ago | 300 Views

BCC implements five-day water shutdown

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

CONFIRMED - Mugabe coup announcer's attacker among UK returnees

2 hrs ago | 708 Views

Second tests confirm woman died of Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 388 Views

Senior MDC Alliance official's cow stolen

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Mnangagwa's aide dies in motorcade road accident

11 hrs ago | 4037 Views

Cabinet hawks, fearful of civil unrest, forced 14, instead 21, day lockdown extension – pyrrhic victory as covid-19 marches on

11 hrs ago | 2038 Views

WATCH: Thieves break into Zodwa Wabantu's house

12 hrs ago | 2360 Views

Joshua Nkomo married his step-mother’s sister

13 hrs ago | 5914 Views

PHOTO: Josphat Ngulube freed from prison

14 hrs ago | 2383 Views

Ramaphosa an 'ape trying to act like a first world president says SA woman

15 hrs ago | 3400 Views

Mnangagwa vs Ramaphosa sees man charged for insulting president

15 hrs ago | 2561 Views

Masiyiwa declares war on COVID-19...deploys 100 000 test kits to ramp up testing in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 1690 Views

Madzibaba busted

16 hrs ago | 2338 Views

Bulawayo records new coronavirus case

16 hrs ago | 2524 Views

Zimbabweans working in South African restaurants to lose jobs after lockdown

17 hrs ago | 6678 Views

Air Zimbabwe crafts post Covid-19 recovery strategy

18 hrs ago | 787 Views

Zimbabwe govt releases latest Covid-19 stats

18 hrs ago | 2311 Views

Mnangagwa to deploy more soldiers to fortify lockdown?

18 hrs ago | 1562 Views

Switzerland pledge $2.3 million Zimbabwe and 4 other countries in SADC

18 hrs ago | 548 Views

Convicted criminals among returnees from Botswana

18 hrs ago | 1114 Views

193 returnees test negative for Covid-19

18 hrs ago | 403 Views

Macheso performs live online tonight

18 hrs ago | 1117 Views

Latest on Prophet T B Joshua and Coronavirus

19 hrs ago | 3212 Views

Jonathan Moyo clashes with Chinese Ambassador

20 hrs ago | 3290 Views

MDC Alliance Councillor Arrested for insulting ED

21 hrs ago | 1591 Views

BREAKING: 44 South African government officials infected with Coronavirus

22 hrs ago | 2486 Views

WANTED: Police are looking for Rossetta Muzvidziwa

22 hrs ago | 2296 Views

Zanu PF not covid-19 testing malaria cases just as China silenced Dr Li Wenliang and regardless of heavy price to pay

23 hrs ago | 710 Views

Teachers unions cry for government intervention

23 hrs ago | 996 Views

Smuggling has reached alarming levels along the Limpopo river

24 hrs ago | 2462 Views

Mnangagwa's office documents stolen, 2 arrested

24 hrs ago | 8161 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days