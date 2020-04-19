Latest News Editor's Choice


Man hangs self over wife's infidelity

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
A MUTARE man hanged himself on Monday in the eastern border city over his wife's alleged infidelity.

Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the suicide to NewsDay Weekender yesterday.

The now-deceased Leeroy James Marifiye (27) alleged committed suicide early in the morning of Monday.

His wife, Shamiso Magosvongo (24) woke up around 3am, only to find her husband hanging from a roof truss.

Kakohwa said Magosvongo rushed to inform her friend Silva Maudze (43) who went to report the matter at the Area 3 Dangamvura Complex Police Base.

Marifiye's body was taken to Dangamvura Police Station for post-mortem.

Kakohwa said no suicide note was left and they are yet to know why he committed suicide, but sources in the neighbourhood told this publication that the pair had a misunderstanding over Magosvongo's alleged infidelity.

One neighbour, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: "What I know is that the now-deceased was not happy with his wife whom he accused of infidelity. Maybe that is the reason why he killed himself," he said.

Another neighbour weighed in saying: "The pair had a misunderstanding, that is what we are aware of so we are positive that led the husband to kill himself."

Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days