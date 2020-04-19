Man hangs self over wife's infidelity

News / National

by Staff reporter

A MUTARE man hanged himself on Monday in the eastern border city over his wife's alleged infidelity.Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the suicide to NewsDay Weekender yesterday.The now-deceased Leeroy James Marifiye (27) alleged committed suicide early in the morning of Monday.His wife, Shamiso Magosvongo (24) woke up around 3am, only to find her husband hanging from a roof truss.Kakohwa said Magosvongo rushed to inform her friend Silva Maudze (43) who went to report the matter at the Area 3 Dangamvura Complex Police Base.Marifiye's body was taken to Dangamvura Police Station for post-mortem.Kakohwa said no suicide note was left and they are yet to know why he committed suicide, but sources in the neighbourhood told this publication that the pair had a misunderstanding over Magosvongo's alleged infidelity.One neighbour, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: "What I know is that the now-deceased was not happy with his wife whom he accused of infidelity. Maybe that is the reason why he killed himself," he said.Another neighbour weighed in saying: "The pair had a misunderstanding, that is what we are aware of so we are positive that led the husband to kill himself."