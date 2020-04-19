Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Minister Ziyambi must resign: Zapu

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
Zapu Spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa has called for the resignation of Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi following revelations that he allegedly used the Constituency Development Funds to brand the donation towards Covid 19 fighting with his face and that of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Social media was awash with information that Ziyambi branded the donation meant for the disadvantaged and health institutions with his and Mnangagwa's head pictures using the CDF money.

"Ziyambi Ziyambi must either resign in shame or be fired. #Branding with his and Mnangagwa's faces of #Donated sanitizers using taxpayers Constituency Development Fund. Anyways, the honorable is not normal in #Zim," Maphosa said through his Facebook post.

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days