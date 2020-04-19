MDC councillor charged for insulting Mangagwa after praising Ramaphosa on Whatsapp

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

ZIMBABWEAN authorities on Friday charged a Chipinge man with undermining authority of or insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa after he allegedly circulated a message on WhatsApp in which the ZANU PF party leader was accused of ineptitude.Zimbabwe Lawyers for Humn Rights report states that Chrispen Rambu of Chipinge in Manicaland province, who is an opposition MDC Alliance party Councillor for Ward 8 in Chipinge urban constituency was summoned by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) members to appear at Chipinge Central Police Station, where he was charged with insulting and undermining authority of President Emmerson Mnangagwa as defined in section 33 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.ZRP members claimed that Rambu denigrated Mnangagwa when he allegedly forwarded a message onto a local WhatsApp group which reads "Ramaphosa just announced R500 billion SA 'Stimulus package. Seeing him addressing and comparing him with E.D you won't doubt that we are having a fool for a head of state".Rambu, who is represented by Mekias Gwamanda of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights is expected to appear at Chipinge Magistrates Court on Saturday.