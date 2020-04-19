Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Bulawayo tycoon feeds destitute Zimbabweans in South Africa

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 min ago | Views
Commodity broker and serial entrepreneur Kelvin Mazhandu has stepped in to assist destitute Zimbabweans who are struggling to make a living in neighboring South Africa during the trying times of the deadly Coronavirus.

In an interview with this publication, Mazhandu said he felt moved to assist the disadvantaged Zimbabweans because they were not being catered for in the relief budget offered to South Africans.


"When the Coronavirus struck South Africa, most of my fellow brothers and sisters who are making a living through menial jobs were left stranded as the government imposed stringent lockdown regulations that prohibit freedom of movement," Mazhandu said. "As a Christian and businessperson, I felt moved in my heart to give the little I have to my countrymen so that they do not starve."

This publication is in possession of video footage that shows Mazhandu, who runs also runs a successful recycling company, distributing food hampers to the under privileged Zimbabweans in Johannesburg.

Watch the video below:


Mazhandu further urged all Zimbabweans in foreign nations to unite as a community and assist the less fortunate amongst them.

"In my capacity as the President of Zimbabwe Christian Leaders in South Africa, I want to encourage my Zimbabwean brothers and sisters scattered all over the world to find each other and help those who are underprivileged. Let us remember, the Bible says in Leviticus 25:35: Now if your countryman becomes destitute and cannot support himself among you, then you are to help him as you would a foreigner or stranger so that he can continue to live among you."






Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days