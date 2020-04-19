'South Africa to deport foreigners en masse'

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Jobs will vanish in South Africa & the authorities there will demand to see your legit papers as a foreigner. There will be mass deportations. Diaspora remittances will evaporate. At that point, we will all be reminded of the importance of a competent and accountable govt. — Brezh Malaba (@BrezhMalaba) April 25, 2020

South Africa might soon implement a policy of mass deportation of illegal foreign immigrants, a senior Zimbabwean journalist Brezhnev Malaba has foretold.Writing on his Twitter account, Malaba said, "Jobs will vanish in South Africa & the authorities there will demand to see your legit papers as a foreigner. There will be mass deportations. Diaspora remittances will evaporate. At that point, we will all be reminded of the importance of a competent and accountable govt."Malaba's statement comes a day after the South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni called for an economic regime that prioritises South Africans more than foreigners.Mboweni said South Africa needs to rethink the structure of its economy as it emerges from the coronavirus pandemic, and ensure locals are favored for jobs and other economic opportunities."Restaurants and other businesses should be compelled to ensure at least half of their staff are South African, while more manufacturing should take place locally," Mboweni said in an online media briefing.He also called for all informal trading stores many of which are owned by foreigners, to be registered, pay tax and have a bank account."People who want to approach banks or government for funding must demonstrate that they do have a labor market and employment policy that favors South Africans," Mboweni said.