ZANU PF mocks Nelson Chamisa

by Mandla Ndlovu
25 Apr 2020 at 14:19hrs | Views
ZANU PF has thrown a jibe at the MDC leader Nelson Chamisa calling him a Secretary for Policy and Research instead of his official title.

Using its official Twitter account the party said, "MDC Alliance Secretary for policy & research Nelson Chamisa is said to have ordered MDC MPs and notorious Councillors to overlook deserving beneficiaries of global aid, demanding MDC-cards for one to have their name enlisted as a beneficiary of donated basics."
 
ZANU PF accused Chamisa of being in contravention to a directive issued  by the President to observe lockdown regulations.

"This trend has been observed in Highfields East & West, Harare East and Mabvuku. This is in direct violation of President's Directive to stop patronizing relief aid. Meanwhile, ZANU PF MPs have been reminded to work with people in their constituencies regardless of political color." The party said.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days