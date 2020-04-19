Frank Buyanga partners with Zimbabwe Community in South Africa

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Revered businessman Frank Buyanga Sadiqi, through his African Medallion Group, has partnered with the Zimbabwe Community in South Africa to support hundreds of Zimbabwean families who are struggling to put food on the table during the lockdown period imposed by the South African government.According to a statement seen by this publication, The African Medallion Group responded to a call made by the Zimbabwe Community in South Africa to rescue thousands of Zimbabweans affected by the lock-down brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent mitigation measures of its spread by the South African government.Spokesperson of the Zimbabwe Community in SA Bongani Mazwi Mkwananzi said, "We are grateful to the African Medallion Group for their assistance. We, however, can not give to everyone, but for the few that received, we really are grateful. We have since been inundated with even more calls for food aid with many expressing desperation to be added to the food aid database, which by itself has spiked."Despite that the lack of food is due to the lock-down, the levels of desperation for the food aid are shocking! The crowd that gathered while we were distributing the 120 food parcels was astonishing and painful sight."Watch ZSCA Chairperson Ngqabutho Mabhena addressing below:Mkwananzi also implored the South African government to address the food shortage in the country."We, therefore, call upon any other well-wishers to continue to assist our Community. We realize that some approaching us for food aid are locals and this shows that more needs to be done to address the food crisis the country is now facing due to the lock-down. We implore the South African government to have an urgent look into this despite their well-laid announcement on addressing the matter."About 900 people that have registered with ZCSA hoping for food aid.