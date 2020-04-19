Zimbabwean engineers rebuild Boeing 737 plane

News / National

by Staff reporter

AIR Zimbabwe's rebuilding exercise has paid dividends as local engineers successfully overhauled engines and re-assembled the airline's Boeing 737 plane which took to the skies Friday afternoon on a test run.In a demonstration that Zimbabwe has the skilled manpower, engineers at the country's airline have successfully dismantled the Boeing 737 and overhauled the engines of the plane which is popularly identified by the brand Mbuya Nehanda.The minister of transport and infrastructural development honourable Joe Biggie Matiza spend the better part of Friday at the airline's mechanical department where he inspected the newly rebuild aircraft as engineers put final touches.The plane was later taken to Robert Gabriel Mugabe international airport runway where it successfully took to the skies. Minister Matiza was upbeat about the job well done by the local engineers.He said overhauling the Boeing 737 marks the beginning of Air Zimbabwe's new chapter as it now boasts of five reliable planes which can serve domestic, regional and international routes.Rebuilding of Air Zimbabwe's fleet comes at an opportune time when treasury is reported to have taken over the airline's multi-million dollar debt giving the company a new lease of life.