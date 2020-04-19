Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Two Prophets and Inyanga arrested for killing Harare woman

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Republic Police have announced that they have arrested two faith healers and one traditional healer over the death of a Harare woman.

In a statement released on Saturday, the police said the two self-styled prophets and a traditional healer have been arrested in Harare following the death of a 44-year-old woman whom they were treating. The victim complained of a headache and was referred to the 2 prophets for assistance to no avail.

According to the police, the woman was then referred to the self-styled traditional healer in Epworth who concluded that she was being attacked by evil spirits.

In order to cleanse the spirits he mixed some herbs and boiling water and made the victim to cover herself with a blanket (kufukira) and the suspects tightly held the blanket and the victim sustained serious facial burns.

She later passed on whilst admitted at a local hospital.




Source - Byo24News

